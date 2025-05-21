2 weeks after George Pickens trade, Dak Prescott recalls Jerry Jones' voicemail about Cowboys acquiring Steelers WR

Dak Prescott has a new teammate to throw to in the 2025 season in George Pickens, whom the Dallas Cowboys acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade earlier this month.
And the way he found out about the development was "pretty funny" to him - voicemail from owner Jerry Jones.
He recalled in a presser during Tuesday's OTAs:
"I guess I was actually away from my phone for a couple hours and (went) back to like, six missed calls from Jerry's assistant. So had no idea, literally no idea what it could have been about. And actually a voicemail from Jerry, 'Hey, I got some good news I want to show.'"
He continued:
"So I called him back, and he was excited, and he was just telling me that it happened, that it'd be released either later, later that night or in the next morning. Just a lot of excitement from both of us."
Dak Prescott "blessed" to be entering tenth season as Cowboys QB
2025 marks a milestone of sorts for Dak Prescott: at ten seasons, he is now the Cowboys' longest-tenured player, after guard Zack Marin retired and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence left for the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent. In the same presser, he said:
"It's amazing how fast it happens, yeah. Not taking anything for granted."
Because of a hamstring injury, he has not been cleared for full-contact drills yet. However, he still did seven-on-seven games, among other things, to make himself "feel good". When asked about his recovery, he replied that he felt "ahead", then added:
"People say a lot of things about me. I just show up and control what I can control healthy. Trying to stay healthy. Feels good. Just trying to push the energy and make sure I continue to get better."
After a 7-10 finish and playoff absence, the Cowboys replaced their head coach, promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer in Mike McCarthy's place; and underwent a roster revamp. Prescott spoke of "reflection" when reminiscing about the changes that happened during his absence:
"It just makes you that much more humble, that much more hungry and blessed. Blessed to be here. Blessed to be doing what I'm doing, walking through these doors every day, playing the game that I love."
The Cowboys kick off their season at the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on September 4. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET on NBC.
