20 days after George Pickens trade, NFL analyst makes feelings known on Dak Prescott's output with Cowboys WR duo

Besides adding a bunch of players in free agency and through the draft, the Dallas Cowboys are getting a key player back: Dak Prescott. The veteran quarterback was limited to eight games during the 2024 season due to a season-ending hamstring injury.

Prescott will play his first season under Brian Schottenheimer, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach after Mike McCarthy was fired on the back of a 7-10 season.

On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Ben Solak included Prescott on his "100 things to know" ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The quarterback was named a "key returner expected to play a big role" in the upcoming campaign. He added that having George Pickens on the roster gives the Cowboys captain a strong weapon to work his magic.

"Prescott was squarely in the MVP race for much of the 2023 season, so the ceiling for high-caliber play is still there -- and the acquisition of George Pickens gives the Cowboys a legitimate duo at wide receiver," Solak wrote.

"Should Prescott return to his 2023 form, at least the Cowboys' passing attack will be something fearsome. Who exactly ends up running the football, I still don't fully understand.”

CeeDee Lamb has become one of the best players in his position in recent years, but the Cowboys always seemed to be missing another player to complement the speedster.

If things click, the Dallas Cowboys could be lined up for a terrific 2025 campaign.

Dak Prescott makes his thoughts clear about George Pickens

Dak Prescott is well aware that George Pickens makes the Cowboys offense more dangerous. After the NFC East franchise traded for the Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker, Prescott joined the "1310 The Ticket" in Dallas on May 14 to share his thoughts on his new weapon.

"We've connected," Prescott said. "I'm excited. You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football. You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands. More than a 50/50 catcher. He thinks it's his ball when it's in the air. I'm excited for him. I know we needed some help at that position."

Dallas is looking to improve what it did last season. The team hopes to see its new players make an impact from the beginning.

