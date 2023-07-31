$200,000,000 Aaron Rodgers gives honest take on Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer ahead of Jets debut

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest to give his thoughts on Cillian Murphy's movie "Oppenheimer" as it hits theaters all over the world. In a superb tale of how the atomic bomb came to be, many are marveling at Murphy's role in the film.

For Rodgers, he is never shy about voicing his opinions when asked, and NFL Network's Peter Schrager asked the four-time NFL MVP winner if he had seen the movie.

Rodgers has and he liked it.

Rodgers said via NFL+ on NFL Network:

"I thought it was great, if I would have watched it and maybe six o'clock in the evening, I probably would have loved it because it was nine o'clock… I really really liked it."

@AaronRodgers12 has some movie takes that you're going to want to hear.

So it appears Aaron Rodgers is another one we can add to the list of people who love the movie. It offered a great insight into how the atomic bomb was made and for most, the film is incredible and Murphy's performance in it was just as good.

Aaron Rodgers and Jets aiming for Super Bowl?

New York Jets Training Camp

For some, just getting to the playoffs in his first season in New York is a win for Aaron Rodgers, but for others, the ceiling is much higher. With an offense that is brimming with talent and a defense that is one of the better units in the league, some think it's Super Bowl or bust for the Jets.

While that might seem rather harsh for Rodgers to lead the Jets to a Super Bowl win in the same way Tom Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jets clearly got Rodgers as they feel they were a "quarterback away" from challenging.

Getting out of the division is job one for Rodgers and the Jets. With the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins also Super Bowl contenders, just making it to the playoffs looks to be a hard task.

But with Aaron Rodgers under center and an offense and defense that is capable of matching it with the best the league has to offer, don't sleep on New York being an AFC and Super Bowl darkhorse.