When Aaron Rodgers signed for the New York Jets, naturally, the NFL world was buzzing with excitement. After nearly being a playoff team last season and for some, being only a "quarterback away" from being AFC and potentially Super Bowl contenders, the Jets got Rodgers through the doors.

Now with the 4x NFL MVP as the team's quarterback, many have catapulted the Jets straight into Super Bowl calculations, and some have them winning it all in 2023.

NFL analyst Joy Taylor was asked on Fox Sports' Speak who is the most overhyped team right now...and chose Rodgers and the Jets.

Taylor said:

“I always say the Jets because we're projecting a lot of things on paper, and we haven't seen any of it play out. It could be as great as we're all imagining it will be, Jets fans are predicting it will be, or it could be a disaster… The Jets have a 12-year drought, longest active playoff drought with any team in the NFL, and it ties a franchise record."

"They made the playoffs last in 2010 - was a great year by the way. That's the year I was a Jets fan, good year, but it's just, it's not the same landing spot. I haven't seen them trending in the direction really that I think they need to be in to make that huge step that we're expecting. So I just feel like I need to wait and see before I get on board.”

Pressure on Aaron Rodgers to deliver success to the Jets straight away

Rodgers has huge pressure on him to deliver a Super Bowl to New York.

After the Jets finished last season with a 7-10 record, many knew that the team needed a veteran quarterback. The defense was a top unit last season, only allowing on average 18.6 points a game (ranked fourth), but the offense could only manage on average 17.4 points a game.

Hence why Aaron Rodgers was brought in, even though he is thought of as overhyped. But in doing so, has increased the pressure on both Aaron Rodgers and the team to deliver success. The AFC East already has Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa, so the Jets' path to the playoffs is anything but easy.

However, the New York media won't care about that. Aaron Rodgers is a 4x NFL MVP winner and is one of the best throwers of the football we have ever seen.

He needs to get the Jets at a bare minimum to the playoffs in his first season. Otherwise, the wolves will be at the door, and the pressure will only continue to grow.

Buckle up.

