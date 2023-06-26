Aaron Rodgers won’t win MVP with NY Jets in 2023, claims NFL analyst

Aaron Rodgers is preparing for his first season with the New York Jets following his move from the Green Bay Packers. Expectations are set quite high for the Jets quarterback, as people believe the addition of Rodgers has transformed the franchise into a Super Bowl contender.

Rodgers, who has won the NFL MVP award four times in his career, is once again a prime candidate to win in 2023. However, FOX's Joy Taylor doesn't believe that the veteran quarterback could win his fifth MVP award this upcoming season.

Here's what Joy Taylor said on Speak:

"They don't make the concessions of oh, well, the Jets weren't in the playoffs for this long and now you got there and they made the playoffs, voters don't do that, particularly for a position as valuable as the quarterback and whose numbers that we focus on so much so that they're not going to make that concession."

"So, at the end of the day, it's gonna come down to the elite of the elite who are actually at the top and realistically in the MVP conversation, I don't think we're gonna see that for multiple reasons from Aaron Rodgers this year."

"Davante Adams is not walking through that door, he's not and I don't care what people say, Davante Adams was a massive part of those MVP years. He is no longer playing in the NFC North, he is now in the AFC East, you are not walking through this division, you're just not, it's going to be harder for you this year, even with the talent you have with the Jets."

Although Aaron Rodgers no longer has Davante Adams, he does have Garrett Wilson and other receivers. Wilson won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season and is bound to get even better.

Currently, Rodgers has the seventh-best odds to win the MVP award at +1600. It will be interesting to see how he will perform in his first season away from the Green Bay Packers.

Competition in AFC could be challenging for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen: Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills

Aaron Rodgers has played only in the NFC so far in his career, and that has been a rather less competitive conference than the AFC in the past few years.

Quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert will make life tough for Rodgers and the Jets. Due to this, many have doubts about the fact that Rodgers can lead his team to a deep playoff run.

Winning the MVP award while competing with such a great group of player is going to be extremely challenging, but it could help Rodgers to shut down his critics as well.

