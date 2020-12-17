2020 NFL News: New York Jets HC Adam Gase says he has let ownership down

The end is near for the New York Jets Head Coach Adam Gase

As the 2020 NFL Regular Season approaches its end, New York Jets Head Coach Adam Gase tried to make a job-saving statement. During a press conference, Gase told the world that he has "let the New York Jets ownership down." Many would say this was a statement made in hopes that the Jets would keep him for one more year as their coach.

The New York Jets are closing in on an 0-16 record and the number one pick in next year's 2021 NFL Draft. This season was miserable for the Jets fan base and they have been asking the ownership to part ways with Adam Gase for months now. The Monday after the 2020 NFL Regular Season comes to an end, the New York Jets will announce a departure between them and Head Coach Adam Gase.

Number of days Adam Gase has left as an NFL employee. pic.twitter.com/DKmkw4H3H4 — Glenn Naughton (@AceFan23) December 15, 2020

The New York Jets have to worry about finding a new Head Coach because people are not going to be lining up at the gate for the job.

2020 NFL News: How Adam Gase has let the New York Jets ownership down

In the 29 games that Adam Gase has been the Head Coach for the New York Jets he has only won seven games. He has failed miserably with young quarterback Sam Darnold along the way. Darnold is not a bad quarterback, he just needed guidance and the New York Jets coaching staff has failed in that aspect.

Adam Gase gave the ownership of the New York Jets hope at the end of the 2019 NFL Season. The Jets would go 6-2 to end the 2019 NFL regular season and would finish with a 7-9 record. The New York Jets are approaching a year since they have won a football game. Their last win was December 17, 2019 against the Buffalo Bills.

Gase is most likely going to end his career as New York Jets Head Coach with a record of 7-25. Before the New York Jets hired Adam Gase he only led the Miami Dolphins to one winning season in three years. His overall coaching record is 30-47.

Advertisement

The New York Jets would go out and sign running back Le'Veon Bell in 2019 in hopes that it would take some of the pressure off Sam Darnold. It was rumored that Adam Gase never wanted running back Le'Veon Bell and it showed in the way he coached him at times. The New York Jets would release Bell during the 2020 NFL Season. The worst part is that the Jets have to pay Bell the remaining $6 million dollars of his contract to play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Statement from GM Joe Douglas pic.twitter.com/By9XevVXVv — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2020

The New York Jets ownership has given Adam Gase two years to prove he belongs as the Head Coach. He has failed on three different occasions. Strike one was not properly developing Sam Darnold as a franchise quarterback. Strike two was the Le'Veon Bell situation even though Bell needs to take some credit. Strike three would be the Jets going 0-16 this season.