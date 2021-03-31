2021 College Pro Day Preview - March 31, 2021

With College Pro Day in full swing, some of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft will perform on Wednesday.

This year's College Pro Days are headlined by two SEC schools - Florida and LSU - who have a number of top prospects in this year's Draft who will participate in their Pro Days on Wednesday. Notre Dame are also hosting their College Pro Day on Wednesday.

On that note, let's take a look at the College Pro Days that will happen on March 31, 2021.

2021 College Pro Days: Florida Gators

Capital One Orange Bowl - Virginia vs Florida

The Florida Gators are hosting their College Pro Day on Thursday. The following top prospects will perform for the NFL scouts in attendance:

Florida Gators Participants:

-- Kyle Trask, QB

-- Kyle Pitts, TE

-- Kadarius Toney, WR

-- Trevon Grimes, WR

-- Marco Wilson, DB

-- Stone Forsythe, OL

-- Brett Heggie, IOL

-- TJ Slaton, DT

-- Kyree Campbell, DT

-- Marlon Dunlap Jr., DT

-- Shawn Davis, S

-- Donovan Stiner, S

-- Brad Stewart Jr., S

-- Nick Oelrich, DB

-- Evan McPherson, K

-- Brett Dioguardi, LS.

2021 College Pro Days: LSU Tigers

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson vs LSU

The LSU Tigers have the number one wide receiver prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, Ja'Marr Chase. The LSU Tigers also have the following draft prospects performing on their College Pro Day on March 31, 2021:

LSU Tigers Participants:

-- Ja'Marr Chase, WR

-- Jabril Cox, LB

-- Terrace Marshall Jr., WR

-- Racey McMath, WR

-- Tyler Shelvin, DT

-- JaCoby Stevens, DB

-- Kary Vincent Jr., DB

-- Zach Von Rosenbergh, P.

Most contested catches over the last two seasons (2021 Draft class):



24 - Kyle Pitts, Florida

21 - Tylan Wallace, OK St

21 - Dyami Brown, UNC

20 - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

2021 College Pro Days: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One - Alabama vs Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are hosting their College Pro Day on March 31, 2021. Notre Dame have a number of NFL Draft prospects performing for scouts on Wednesday.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish participants:

-- Aaron Brooks, OL

-- Ian Book, QB

-- Shaun Crawford, DB

-- Liam Eichenberg, OL

-- Robert Hainsey, OL

-- Daelin Hayes, DE

-- Tommy Kraemer, OL

-- Nick McCloud, CB

-- Javon McKinley, WR

-- Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE

-- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB

-- Tommy Tremble, TE

-- Brock Wright, TE.