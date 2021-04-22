2021 NFL Draft Reddit Stream Alternatives: Where to watch NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is only eight short days away and is set to be a draft to remember in Cleveland, Ohio. The best college athletes from the top college programs in the country will meet in Cleveland to get a call up to the NFL.

This year's draft has a great group of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers who can change the landscape for an NFL franchise.

This year's draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. There's always the option to stream the draft. Reddit has been a big help to NFL fans when it comes to streaming games on Sundays.

Reddit shut down the main forum that hosts a lot of NFL games and that impacted a lot of fans. With the main source of streaming on Reddit shut down. Let's take a look at other options that NFL fans have to stream the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft Reddit Stream Alternatives: Other streaming options for the 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Network

NFL fans have the option to stream the 2021 NFL Draft on the NFL app and ESPN app. The NFL Draft can also be followed on social media accounts like Twitter and Facebook. There are other options as well like FuboTV, Sling TV, Verizon Fios TV and YouTube TV.

Only @GatorsFB, @USC_FB, @UMichFootball and @MSU_Football have had a player picked in every NFL Draft since the start of the common draft era 💪 pic.twitter.com/x4qYirZvQN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 21, 2021

FuboTV is the best option for international and national sporting events. FuboTV offers the NFL Network and ESPN, both channels that cover the 2021 NFL Draft. New users can start a free trial to watch the draft. The streaming platform has plans that start at $64.99 per month and go up to $79.99 per month.

"If there's a big play out there, I think I can make it."@AlabamaFTBL's Jaylen Waddle says he's the best WR in the draft.



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft -- 4/29 to 5/1 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/vBYttnQXzS — NFL (@NFL) April 16, 2021

SlingTV

Sling TV may be the cheapest option for NFL fans if they're looking to stream the NFL Draft. Sling's Blue package is $35.00 per month and can be canceled at any time. Sling TV does offer the NFL Network so fans will be able to watch the draft.

Verizon Fios TV

Verizon and the NFL have done work in the past and Verizon Fios TV is a great option for NFL fans to stream the draft. With the entry-level package, NFL fans can enjoy both ESPN and the NFL Network for the 2021 NFL Draft. Fios TV has packages that start at $56.00 and go up to $96.00 per month.

YouTube TV

YouTube has taken its talents to television. For $64.99 a month NFL fans can stream the 2021 NFL Draft. Fans can access the NFL Network while using YouTube TV.