2021 NFL Draft: Twitter reacts to the San Francisco 49ers drafting Trey Lance with the third overall pick

With potentially the biggest shock of the first-round of the 2021 NFL draft, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers selected North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

To land their man, the 49ers traded up from the 12th overall pick to the third overall in a deal with Miami that also saw the Dolphins claim the 49ers' 2021 first-round pick, their 2022 first- and third-round pick as well as their 2023 first-round pick.

Trey Lance Draft Profile

Height: 6’3 7/8″

Weight: 224 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: North Dakota State

In the 2019 college football season with the North Dakota State Bison, Trey Lance threw for 2,786 yards, 26 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

How did Twitter react to the 49ers drafting Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft?

There are more than a few Twitter users who feel that the 49ers have reached this selection, especially given the number of picks they had to trade to the Miami Dolphins to move up the board. There is a very real chance that Lance would have still been available come the 49ers' original pick at number 13.

Here's how the NFL Universe reacted to the news on Twitter:

PFF is clearly on the fence about the 49ers selection, asking tweeters to wade in with their opinions:

Advertisement

Was Trey Lance the right pick for the 49ers?



🔁 No

♥️ Yes pic.twitter.com/A8BguZxF9r — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021

Pat McAfee seemed to be over the moon about the 49ers' first pick at this year's draft. His sources had given him the correct news earlier in the week:

WHO HAD SOURCES? I HAD SOURCES



Trey Lance is the pick at #3 & the future of the #49ers #DraftSpectacular pic.twitter.com/dReeZgWcBS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 30, 2021

The people in charge of the NFL Memes page were clearly in a state of shock, posting:

Advertisement

49ers fans when they heard “Trey Lance” pic.twitter.com/i31YpHU9xO — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 30, 2021

NFL analyst Tom Pelissero is in an optimistic mood about the deal:

So many questions on new #49ers QB Trey Lance, but I recall what one college scouting director told me: “Whatever the ceiling is, he'll make it." Every team who spent time with Lance loved the person, the intangibles, the work ethic. SF betting big Lance will figure out the rest. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2021

Personally, I think Kyle Shanahan knows what he is doing here and has selected the best QB available to play his particular brand of west coast-style offensive football. Lance has all the athletic qualities needed to throw deep, extend plays, and run play-action when required.

Only time will tell, but Shanahan doesn't get much wrong, to be fair to him.