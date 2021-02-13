NFL Free Agency: Who has the most cap space in the NFL?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering one of the biggest off-seasons in their franchise history. Based on overthecap.com, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the most cap space out of all 32 NFL teams. Jacksonville currently has $77.5 million in cap space to spend during the 2021 NFL free agency period.

The Jaguars are going to be carrying $3 million in dead cap space for 2021. With $77.5 million to spend will definitely open the doors for the Jacksonville Jaguars to sign key players this off-season. With that being said, let's take a look at how the Jacksonville Jaguars can spend their $77.5 million during the 2021 NFL off-season.

How the Jacksonville Jaguars can spend their $77.5 million in cap space during 2021 NFL free agency

Jacksonville Jaguars have the opportunity to fill a lot of needs this off-season

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the opportunity to fill their positional needs with their $77.5 million in cap space. Not to mention, the Jacksonville Jaguars have eleven draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Take a look at all the positional needs for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL off-season.

Primary needs for the Jacksonville Jaguars

-- Quarterback

-- Offensive tackle

-- Cornerback

-- Tight end

Secondary needs for the Jacksonville Jaguars

-- Safety

-- EDGE

-- Wide receiver

What positional needs should the Jacksonville Jaguars fill during free agency?

The Jacksonville Jaguars could address their safety, cornerback, and wide receiver needs in free agency. All three positional groups have players that could change the 2021-2022 NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are three players from each positional group that the Jaguars can fill for 2021.

Safety:

-- Anthony Harris: 5-years, $70 million ($14 million average annual salary)

-- John Johnson: 5-years, $41.6 million ($8.3 million average annual salary)

-- Justin Simmons: 5-years, $77.4 million ($15.4 million average annual salary)

Cornerback:

-- Brian Poole: 4-years, $32 million ($8 million average annual salary)

-- Mike Hilton: 3-years, $23.5 million ($7.8 million average annual salary)

-- Jason McCourty: 2-years, $10 million ($5 million average annual salary)

Wide Receivers:

-- Will Fuller: 4-years, $67.8 million ($16.9 million average annual salary)

-- Allen Robinson: 4-years, $80.2 million ($20 million average annual salary)

-- Kenny Golladay: 5-years, $85 million ($17 million average annual salary)

PFF's Top 💯 Free Agents:

#2. Chris Godwin

#3. Allen Robinson

#4. Kenny Golladay

#11. Will Fuller V pic.twitter.com/OZaTcDEEVu — PFF (@PFF) February 11, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not going to be able to sign all nine of these players during the 2021 NFL free agency period. If the Jaguars can sign at least one player out of each of these positional needs it will be a win for them.