2022 NFL Draft: Contract breakdown of Jaguars' first overall pick Travon Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday. The 21-year-old linebacker was a star for the Georgia Bulldogs last season as they won the National College Championship.

Now a Jaguar, many will be hoping that Walker will be an instant hit as most number one picks are. Training camp will tell us a lot about how Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson will use him.

Being the number one overall pick does come with its fair share of gimmicks, with one being the handsome payday. The details of the Georgia standout's rookie contract have now been made public.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Travon Walker is set to get a serious windfall. Yates posted on Twitter the contract details of the linebacker's deal and wrote:

"The value for Jaguars DE Travon Walker’s contract has now been officially set: he’ll sign a 4-year, $37,372,621 fully-guaranteed deal that includes a $24,360,088 signing bonus and a 5th-year team option."

Field Yates @FieldYates The value for Jaguars DE Travon Walker’s contract has now been officially set: he’ll sign a 4-year, $37,372,621 fully-guaranteed deal that includes a $24,360,088 signing bonus and a 5th-year team option. The value for Jaguars DE Travon Walker’s contract has now been officially set: he’ll sign a 4-year, $37,372,621 fully-guaranteed deal that includes a $24,360,088 signing bonus and a 5th-year team option.

Walker finished his college career with a sensational season as he recorded 33 total tackles along with 7.5 sacks in 13 games.

Travon Walker looking to help Jaguars improve on last season

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars finished bottom of the AFC South last season thanks to their 3-14 record. Trevor Lawrence, in his rookie season, definitely had some growing pains, throwing just 12 touchdowns to 17 interceptions and 3,641 passing yards.

The Jaguars had their bad moments defensively too. Opposing teams scored 30 or more points against them on eight occasions, with Mac Jones and the Patriots hanging 50 on the defense.

Travon Walker will be hoping that he can mesh in straight away and help out on the defensive side of the ball. Already great friends with Lawrence, the linebacker told the media on Friday that the quarterback will be the one to help him settle into his new surroundings.

Walker said:

"I’d have to say I’m pretty close with Trevor Lawrence. I’ve known him ever since high school, so I feel like he’ll be somebody who takes me under his wing."

He added:

"I came on my top-30 visit, he was working out, he ran up to me, so I just feel like we already have that bond. I have Tyson Campbell here as well to help me."

It remains to be seen how much improvement Walker and Lawrence can bring to the fore for the Jaguars in the upcoming season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra