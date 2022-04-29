"He didn't look all that excited" - NFL fans react to Jaguars picking Travon Walker with first overall pick of 2022 draft

The 2022 NFL draft is officially underway, and the Jacksonville Jaguars used their first overall pick on Georgia defensive end Travon Walker.

Walker's draft stock and value rose following his impressive combine performance. Before the combine, Walker wasn't even considered a first-round pick. In his three-year career at Georgia, he's recorded 9.5 sacks with a career-high six sacks last season, 65 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections. Those numbers are underwhelming for somebody expected to be selected number one overall.

While Walker doesn't have the most eye-popping stats, especially for a number-one overall pick, his combine measurements are what raised scouts and GMs' eyebrows.

Walker measures at 6'5", 272 pounds, and ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash while posting a 35½-inch vertical and a 123-inch broad jump. He showed his agility, recording a 6.89-second three-cone drill and a 4.32-second short shuttle.

This is the second-straight year the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected number one overall, selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence number-one in the 2021 NFL draft.

Of the last 12 players the Jaguars have drafted in the first round in the last ten years, only two of them have been selected to the Pro Bowl (Jalen Ramsey and Josh Allen). Ramsey, the only one to make the All-Pro team, isn't even a member of the Jaguars anymore.

While many people have their questions about this pick, Walker will have every chance to prove he is worth the Jaguars' trust.

Jacksonville will pick first tomorrow night as well, and could target a wide receiver, offensive lineman, or linebacker.

