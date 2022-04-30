2022 NFL Draft Results: All 73 picks from Round 2 and 3

Night two of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and there were even more surprises after a jaw-dropping first night filled with blockbuster trades and shocking draft falls.

One of the biggest shockers was the precipitous free-fall from Malik Willis and, to a lesser extent, Matt Corral. The QB pair were snagged in the third round by the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, respectively. Perhaps even more shocking than Willis and Corral falling so far in the 2022 NFL Draft was that Desmond Ridder was picked before them.

Logan Hall, a defensive tackle out of Houston, was chosen with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) and on the draft's second night by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Danny Gray, a receiver out of SMU, was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the final pick of the third round (No. 105 overall) in the last pick of the night.

Here's how the entire penultimate 2022 NFL Draft night panned out:

Pick Team Player Position School 33 Buccaneers Logan Hall DT Houston 34 Packers Christian Watson WR North Dakota State 35 Titans Roger McCreary CB Auburn 36 Jets Breece Hall RB Iowa State 37 Texans Jalen Pitre S Baylor 38 Falcons Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State 39 Bears Kyler Gordon CB Washington 40 Seahawks Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota 41 Seahawks Ken Walker III RB Michigan State 42 Vikings Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson 43 Giants Wan’Dale Robinson WR Kentucky 44 Texans John Metchie WR Alabama 45 Ravens David Ojabo EDGE Michigan 46 Lions Josh Paschal DL Kentucky 47 Commanders Phidarian Mathis DT Alabama 48 Bears Jaquan Brisker S Penn State 49 Saints Alonte Taylor CB Tennessee 50 Patriots Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor 51 Eagles Cam Jurgens C Nebraska 52 Steelers George Pickens WR Georgia 53 Colts Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati 54 Chiefs Skye Moore WR Western Michigan 55 Cardinals Trey McBride TE Colorado State 56 Cowboys Sam Williams EDGE Ole Miss 57 Buccaneers Luke Goedeke OL Central Michigan 58 Falcons Troy Anderson ILB Montana State 59 Vikings Ed Ingram OL Utah State 60 Bengals Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska 61 49ers Drake Johnson EDGE USC 62 Chiefs Bryan Cook S Cincinnati 63 Bills James Cook RB Georgia 64 Broncos Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma 65 Jaguars Luke Fortner C Kentucky 66 Vikings Brian Asamoah ILB Oklahoma 67 Giants Josh Ezeudu OL North Carolina 68 Browns Martin Emerson CB Mississippi State 69 Titans Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State 70 Jaguars Chad Muma ILB Wyoming 71 Bears Velus Jones WR Tennessee 72 Seahawks Abraham Lucas OT Washington State 73 Colts Jelani Woods TE Oklahoma State 74 Falcons Desmond Ritter QB Cincinnati 75 Texans Christian Harris ILB Alabama 76 Ravens Travis Jones DT UCONN 77 Colts Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan 78 Browns Alex Wright EDGE UAB 79 Chargers JT Woods S Baylor 80 Broncos Greg Dulcich TE UCLA 81 Giants Cordale Flott CB LSU 82 Falcons DeAngelo Malone EDGE Western Kentucky 83 Eagles Nakobe Dean LB Georgia 84 Steelers DeMarvin Leal EDGE Texas A&M 85 Patriots Marcus Jones CB Houston 86 Titans Malik Willis QB Liberty 87 Cardinals Cam Thomas EDGE San Diego State 88 Cowboys Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama 89 Bills Terrel Bernard ILB Baylor 90 Raiders Dylan Parham OL Memphis 91 Buccaneers Rachaad White RB Arizona State 92 Packers Sean Rhyan OL UCLA 93 49ers Ty Davis-Price RB LSU 94 Panthers Matt Corral QB Ole Miss 95 Bengals Zach Carter DT Florida State 96 Colts Nick Cross S Maryland 97 Lions Kerby Joseph S Illinois 98 Commanders Brian Robinson RB Alabama 99 Browns David Bell WR Purdue 100 Cardinals Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati 101 Jets Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State 102 Dolphins Channing Tindall LB Georgia 103 Chiefs Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin 104 Rams Logan Bruss OL Wisconsin 105 49ers Danny Gray WR SMU

11 receivers were selected on Friday night, and with the NFL wide receiver market booming, teams could be trying to find cheap replacements for the latest crop of star wideouts aiming for a record payday.

In addition, 11 EDGE rushers were chosen, with Arnold Ebiketie and Boye Mafe going in the top 40 picks.

The 2022 NFL Draft had a much quieter second night

On night one of the three-night NFL Draft spectacular, blockbuster deals were made left and right. The transactions have been keeping things interesting since this draft class has been accused by the likes of Skip Bayless of being low on star power:

"In all my years of closely watching drafts, covering drafts, analyzing drafts dating into the mid 1970s. I have never seen a more star-less draft than this one. I have never seen a greater void at the top of the draft than this one because it's just completely up in the air. Who's the best player? I don't know."

A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown switched teams on night one, uniting with a young electric receiving core in Philadelphia and a familiar face under center in Arizona, respectively. Elsewhere, there were 11 trades on night one of the NFL Draft, and 10 trades on night two.

We have one more day and over 150 more picks to sort through as we reach the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

