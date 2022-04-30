2022 NFL Draft Results: All 73 picks from Round 2 and 3

Night two of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and there were even more surprises after a jaw-dropping first night filled with blockbuster trades and shocking draft falls.
One of the biggest shockers was the precipitous free-fall from Malik Willis and, to a lesser extent, Matt Corral. The QB pair were snagged in the third round by the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, respectively. Perhaps even more shocking than Willis and Corral falling so far in the 2022 NFL Draft was that Desmond Ridder was picked before them.
Logan Hall, a defensive tackle out of Houston, was chosen with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) and on the draft's second night by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Danny Gray, a receiver out of SMU, was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the final pick of the third round (No. 105 overall) in the last pick of the night.
Here's how the entire penultimate 2022 NFL Draft night panned out:
Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
33
Buccaneers
Logan Hall
DT
Houston
34
Packers
Christian Watson
WR
North Dakota State
35
Titans
Roger McCreary
CB
Auburn
36
Jets
Breece Hall
RB
Iowa State
37
Texans
Jalen Pitre
S
Baylor
38
Falcons
Arnold Ebiketie
EDGE
Penn State
39
Bears
Kyler Gordon
CB
Washington
40
Seahawks
Boye Mafe
EDGE
Minnesota
41
Seahawks
Ken Walker III
RB
Michigan State
42
Vikings
Andrew Booth Jr.
CB
Clemson
43
Giants
Wan’Dale Robinson
WR
Kentucky
44
Texans
John Metchie
WR
Alabama
45
Ravens
David Ojabo
EDGE
Michigan
46
Lions
Josh Paschal
DL
Kentucky
47
Commanders
Phidarian Mathis
DT
Alabama
48
Bears
Jaquan Brisker
S
Penn State
49
Saints
Alonte Taylor
CB
Tennessee
50
Patriots
Tyquan Thornton
WR
Baylor
51
Eagles
Cam Jurgens
C
Nebraska
52
Steelers
George Pickens
WR
Georgia
53
Colts
Alec Pierce
WR
Cincinnati
54
Chiefs
Skye Moore
WR
Western Michigan
55
Cardinals
Trey McBride
TE
Colorado State
56
Cowboys
Sam Williams
EDGE
Ole Miss
57
Buccaneers
Luke Goedeke
OL
Central Michigan
58
Falcons
Troy Anderson
ILB
Montana State
59
Vikings
Ed Ingram
OL
Utah State
60
Bengals
Cam Taylor-Britt
CB
Nebraska
61
49ers
Drake Johnson
EDGE
USC
62
Chiefs
Bryan Cook
S
Cincinnati
63
Bills
James Cook
RB
Georgia
64
Broncos
Nik Bonitto
EDGE
Oklahoma
65
Jaguars
Luke Fortner
C
Kentucky
66
Vikings
Brian Asamoah
ILB
Oklahoma
67
Giants
Josh Ezeudu
OL
North Carolina
68
Browns
Martin Emerson
CB
Mississippi State
69
Titans
Nicholas Petit-Frere
OT
Ohio State
70
Jaguars
Chad Muma
ILB
Wyoming
71
Bears
Velus Jones
WR
Tennessee
72
Seahawks
Abraham Lucas
OT
Washington State
73
Colts
Jelani Woods
TE
Oklahoma State
74
Falcons
Desmond Ritter
QB
Cincinnati
75
Texans
Christian Harris
ILB
Alabama
76
Ravens
Travis Jones
DT
UCONN
77
Colts
Bernhard Raimann
OT
Central Michigan
78
Browns
Alex Wright
EDGE
UAB
79
Chargers
JT Woods
S
Baylor
80
Broncos
Greg Dulcich
TE
UCLA
81
Giants
Cordale Flott
CB
LSU
82
Falcons
DeAngelo Malone
EDGE
Western Kentucky
83
Eagles
Nakobe Dean
LB
Georgia
84
Steelers
DeMarvin Leal
EDGE
Texas A&M
85
Patriots
Marcus Jones
CB
Houston
86
Titans
Malik Willis
QB
Liberty
87
Cardinals
Cam Thomas
EDGE
San Diego State
88
Cowboys
Jalen Tolbert
WR
South Alabama
89
Bills
Terrel Bernard
ILB
Baylor
90
Raiders
Dylan Parham
OL
Memphis
91
Buccaneers
Rachaad White
RB
Arizona State
92
Packers
Sean Rhyan
OL
UCLA
93
49ers
Ty Davis-Price
RB
LSU
94
Panthers
Matt Corral
QB
Ole Miss
95
Bengals
Zach Carter
DT
Florida State
96
Colts
Nick Cross
S
Maryland
97
Lions
Kerby Joseph
S
Illinois
98
Commanders
Brian Robinson
RB
Alabama
99
Browns
David Bell
WR
Purdue
100
Cardinals
Myjai Sanders
EDGE
Cincinnati
101
Jets
Jeremy Ruckert
TE
Ohio State
102
Dolphins
Channing Tindall
LB
Georgia
103
Chiefs
Leo Chenal
LB
Wisconsin
104
Rams
Logan Bruss
OL
Wisconsin
105
49ers
Danny Gray
WR
SMU
11 receivers were selected on Friday night, and with the NFL wide receiver market booming, teams could be trying to find cheap replacements for the latest crop of star wideouts aiming for a record payday.
In addition, 11 EDGE rushers were chosen, with Arnold Ebiketie and Boye Mafe going in the top 40 picks.
The 2022 NFL Draft had a much quieter second night
On night one of the three-night NFL Draft spectacular, blockbuster deals were made left and right. The transactions have been keeping things interesting since this draft class has been accused by the likes of Skip Bayless of being low on star power:
"In all my years of closely watching drafts, covering drafts, analyzing drafts dating into the mid 1970s. I have never seen a more star-less draft than this one. I have never seen a greater void at the top of the draft than this one because it's just completely up in the air. Who's the best player? I don't know."
A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown switched teams on night one, uniting with a young electric receiving core in Philadelphia and a familiar face under center in Arizona, respectively. Elsewhere, there were 11 trades on night one of the NFL Draft, and 10 trades on night two.