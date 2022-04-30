×
2022 NFL Draft Results: All 73 picks from Round 2 and 3

Here are the complete results of rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft
Andrew Hughes
ANALYST
Modified Apr 30, 2022 05:15 PM IST
News

Night two of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and there were even more surprises after a jaw-dropping first night filled with blockbuster trades and shocking draft falls.

One of the biggest shockers was the precipitous free-fall from Malik Willis and, to a lesser extent, Matt Corral. The QB pair were snagged in the third round by the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, respectively. Perhaps even more shocking than Willis and Corral falling so far in the 2022 NFL Draft was that Desmond Ridder was picked before them.

Logan Hall, a defensive tackle out of Houston, was chosen with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) and on the draft's second night by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Danny Gray, a receiver out of SMU, was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the final pick of the third round (No. 105 overall) in the last pick of the night.

Here's how the entire penultimate 2022 NFL Draft night panned out:

PickTeamPlayerPositionSchool
33BuccaneersLogan HallDTHouston
34PackersChristian WatsonWRNorth Dakota State
35TitansRoger McCrearyCBAuburn
36JetsBreece HallRBIowa State
37TexansJalen PitreSBaylor
38FalconsArnold EbiketieEDGEPenn State
39BearsKyler GordonCBWashington
40SeahawksBoye MafeEDGEMinnesota
41SeahawksKen Walker IIIRBMichigan State
42VikingsAndrew Booth Jr.CBClemson
43GiantsWan’Dale RobinsonWRKentucky
44TexansJohn MetchieWRAlabama
45RavensDavid OjaboEDGEMichigan
46LionsJosh PaschalDLKentucky
47CommandersPhidarian MathisDTAlabama
48Bears Jaquan BriskerSPenn State
49SaintsAlonte Taylor CBTennessee
50PatriotsTyquan Thornton WRBaylor
51EaglesCam Jurgens CNebraska
52SteelersGeorge PickensWRGeorgia
53ColtsAlec PierceWRCincinnati
54ChiefsSkye MooreWRWestern Michigan
55CardinalsTrey McBrideTEColorado State
56CowboysSam WilliamsEDGEOle Miss
57BuccaneersLuke GoedekeOLCentral Michigan
58FalconsTroy AndersonILBMontana State
59VikingsEd IngramOLUtah State
60BengalsCam Taylor-Britt CBNebraska
6149ersDrake JohnsonEDGEUSC
62ChiefsBryan CookSCincinnati
63BillsJames CookRBGeorgia
64BroncosNik Bonitto EDGEOklahoma
65JaguarsLuke Fortner CKentucky
66VikingsBrian AsamoahILBOklahoma
67GiantsJosh EzeuduOLNorth Carolina
68BrownsMartin Emerson CBMississippi State
69TitansNicholas Petit-Frere OTOhio State
70JaguarsChad MumaILBWyoming
71BearsVelus Jones WRTennessee
72SeahawksAbraham Lucas OTWashington State
73ColtsJelani Woods TEOklahoma State
74FalconsDesmond RitterQBCincinnati
75TexansChristian HarrisILBAlabama
76RavensTravis JonesDTUCONN
77ColtsBernhard RaimannOTCentral Michigan
78BrownsAlex WrightEDGEUAB
79ChargersJT WoodsSBaylor
80BroncosGreg DulcichTEUCLA
81GiantsCordale Flott CBLSU
82FalconsDeAngelo MaloneEDGEWestern Kentucky
83EaglesNakobe DeanLBGeorgia
84SteelersDeMarvin Leal EDGETexas A&M
85PatriotsMarcus JonesCBHouston
86TitansMalik WillisQBLiberty
87CardinalsCam ThomasEDGESan Diego State
88CowboysJalen TolbertWRSouth Alabama
89BillsTerrel Bernard ILBBaylor
90RaidersDylan Parham OLMemphis
91BuccaneersRachaad White RBArizona State
92PackersSean Rhyan OLUCLA
9349ersTy Davis-Price RBLSU
94PanthersMatt CorralQBOle Miss
95BengalsZach CarterDTFlorida State
96ColtsNick CrossSMaryland
97LionsKerby Joseph SIllinois
98CommandersBrian Robinson RBAlabama
99BrownsDavid Bell WRPurdue
100CardinalsMyjai Sanders EDGECincinnati
101JetsJeremy Ruckert TEOhio State
102DolphinsChanning Tindall LBGeorgia
103ChiefsLeo Chenal LBWisconsin
104RamsLogan BrussOLWisconsin
10549ersDanny GrayWRSMU

11 receivers were selected on Friday night, and with the NFL wide receiver market booming, teams could be trying to find cheap replacements for the latest crop of star wideouts aiming for a record payday.

In addition, 11 EDGE rushers were chosen, with Arnold Ebiketie and Boye Mafe going in the top 40 picks.

The 2022 NFL Draft had a much quieter second night

On night one of the three-night NFL Draft spectacular, blockbuster deals were made left and right. The transactions have been keeping things interesting since this draft class has been accused by the likes of Skip Bayless of being low on star power:

"In all my years of closely watching drafts, covering drafts, analyzing drafts dating into the mid 1970s. I have never seen a more star-less draft than this one. I have never seen a greater void at the top of the draft than this one because it's just completely up in the air. Who's the best player? I don't know."

A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown switched teams on night one, uniting with a young electric receiving core in Philadelphia and a familiar face under center in Arizona, respectively. Elsewhere, there were 11 trades on night one of the NFL Draft, and 10 trades on night two.

We have one more day and over 150 more picks to sort through as we reach the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

