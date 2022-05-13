2022 NFL schedule: Who has the most prime-time games this season? 

Yesterday, the NFL officially dropped the 2022 schedule for every team and every game in 2022.

NFL Research @NFLResearch 2022 Schedule Grid for all 272 games 2022 Schedule Grid for all 272 games 🚨 2022 Schedule Grid for all 272 games 🚨 https://t.co/Lat8ilLOxW

While there have been many early releases over the last few days, the official 2022 NFL season is now set and there are some intriguing matchups.

12 teams are tied this season for the most prime-time games, each with five games each. These include the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Biggest takeaway on the schedule … A staggering 12 (TWELVE!!!) teams max out with five primetime game. Those 12: Bills, Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Broncos, Bucs, Chargers, Bengals, Patriots, Eagles, Niners.



Speaks well for the balance of the NFL. Biggest takeaway on the schedule … A staggering 12 (TWELVE!!!) teams max out with five primetime game. Those 12: Bills, Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Broncos, Bucs, Chargers, Bengals, Patriots, Eagles, Niners.Speaks well for the balance of the NFL.

The Bills will play five prime-time games, including the NFL’s kickoff game against the defending Super Bowl champion the Rams. Their other prime-time games are their home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2, a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Packers at Highmark Stadium in Week 8, a trip to New England for Thursday Night Football in Week 13 and the final Monday Night Football game of the season on the road in Cincinnati in Week 17.

The Cowboys' primetime games are in Week 1 SNF against the Buccaneers, week 3 MNF at the Giants, week 6 SNF at the Eagles, week 13 SNF at home to the Colts and week 17 TNF at the Titans.

The Packers' primetime games are week 2, week 8, week 11, week 12 and week 15.

Five scheduled primetime games highlight the Eagles’ 2022 season released by the NFL on Thursday night, with four of those games coming at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Rams will have five primetime games, including the home season opener vs. the Buffalo Bills.

This will be the fifth season the Chiefs have had at least five primetime games. In 2018, 2020, and 2021, they had a staggering six prime-time games!

Denver, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and San Francisco will also have five primetime games spread throughout the course of the 2022 NFL season.

The New England Patriots have four NFL prime-time games in a row

New York Jets v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are scheduled to have a total of five prime-time games this season, with four of them in a row.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Week 12: Vikings (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Bills

Week 14: at Cardinals

Week 15: at Raiders Don’t see this often: The #Patriots are scheduled to have four primetime games **in a row** from weeks 12-15:Week 12: Vikings (Thanksgiving)Week 13: BillsWeek 14: at CardinalsWeek 15: at Raiders Don’t see this often: The #Patriots are scheduled to have four primetime games **in a row** from weeks 12-15:Week 12: Vikings (Thanksgiving)Week 13: BillsWeek 14: at CardinalsWeek 15: at Raiders

The Patriots will be in the limelight in weeks 12-15. The first of their four prime-time games will start with a game against the Vikings on Thanksgiving. They will then host division rival Buffalo Bills the following week. Weeks 14 and 15 they'll be on the road in Arizona and in Las Vegas.

While the Patriots and the other 11 teams on this list have five prime-time games, there is one team in the NFL that has zero this season. That team are the Detroit Lions.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Lions have a prime-time game? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell