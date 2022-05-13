Los Angeles Rams Schedule 2022: Dates, Time, Opponents and win-loss predictions

The reigning Super Bowl champs and the Los Angeles Rams have their 2022 schedule officially set.

The Rams will raise their championship banner and play in the season-opener on Thursday, September 8th against the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams are one of five teams to max out with five primetime games this season.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Biggest takeaway on the schedule … A staggering 12 (TWELVE!!!) teams max out with five primetime game. Those 12: Bills, Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Broncos, Bucs, Chargers, Bengals, Patriots, Eagles, Niners.



The Rams primetime games are set for weeks 1, 4, 14, 15, and 17.

NFL 2022 Schedule for the Los Angeles Rams

Week Date Opponent Kickoff Time TV 1 Sept. 8 (TNF) Bills 8:20 PM ET NBC 2 Sept. 18 Falcons 4:05 PM ET FOX 3 Sept 25 Cardinals 4:25 PM ET FOX 4 Oct. 3 (MNF) 49ers 8:15 PM ET ESPN 5 Oct. 9 Cowboys 4:25 PM ET FOX 6 Oct. 16 Panthers 4:05 PM ET FOX 7 BYE WEEK 8 Oct. 30 49ers 4:25 PM ET FOX 9 Nov. 6 Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET CBS 10 Nov 13. Cardinals 4:25 PM ET FOX 11 Nov. 20 Saints 1:00 PM ET FOX 12 Nov. 27 Chiefs 4:25 PM ET FOX 13 Dec. 4 Seahawks 4:05 PM ET FOX 14 Dec. 8 (TNF) Raiders 8:15 PM ET Amazon Prime 15 Dec. 19 (MNF) Packers 8:15 PM ET ESPN/ABC 16 Dec. 25 Broncos 4:30 PM ET CBS/Nickelodeon 17 Jan. 1 (SNF) Chargers 8:20 PM ET NBC 18 Jan. 7/8 Seahawks TBD TBD

Win-loss prediction for the Los Angeles Rams 2022 schedule

Divisional Round - Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams

Week 1 vs. Bills - Win

What a game to open up the 2022 NFL season. The Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in the first game of the season in a Thursday night primetime showdown. The Rams will have all the momentum on the night and if Aaron Donald has a big game game early on, he could disrupt Josh Allen and the Bills offense.

Week 2 vs. Falcons - Win

The Rams should be heavy favorites going into this matchup vs. the Falcons in week 2. Atlanta finished last season 7-10 and doesn't even know who their starting quarterback will be for the upcoming season. Whoever wins the job will face a tough task against the Rams defense on the road.

Week 3 at Cardinals - Loss

Divisional games are always close and one of the Rams' five regular season losses last year came against their division rival, the Cardinals. Oddly enough, each team's win came on the road, but the home team in Week 3 could hand the Rams their first loss of the season.

Week 4 at 49ers - Loss

Back-to-back losses for the reigning Super-Bowl champs is rare. The Rams fell to the 49er both times in the regular season last year including Week 18's thriller that clinched a playoff spot for the 49ers. In their third meeting of the season, the Rams won in the NFC Championship, sending them to the Super Bowl. San Fran will be gunning for revenge and will hand the Rams their second loss of the campaign.

Week 5 vs. Cowboys - Win

The Cowboys made the playoffs last season but were one and done losing to the 49ers in the first-round. The Rams are the home team in this game will be the favorites to walk away with a win. Matthew Stafford will end the Rams' two-game slump with a big performance.

Week 6 vs. Panthers - Win

Carolina is another team who doesn't know who their starting quarterback is heading into Week 1. While that is concerning, if Christian McCaffrey is healthy and having an impactful year, this game will have the potential to be a shootout in favor of the home team.

Week 7 - BYE

Week 8 vs. 49ers - Win

The second of the two-game series between their rivals, the 49ers. San Fran wins the first matchup at home, and Los Angeles wins the second matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Week 9 at Buccaneers - Loss

This is slated to be one of the best games of the season. It's a surprise that this isn't a primetime game. The Buccaneers and Rams will have a rematch of last year's divisional round that saw the Rams defeat the Buccaneers. Tampa should win at home, but this should be a close one.

Week 10 vs. Cardinals - Win

The second of the two matchups between the Cardinals. Coming off of a tough game with the Buccaneers in Week 9, the Rams should be a home favorite in a game that can always go either way. The Rams win a shootout.

Week 11 at Saints - Win

The Saints could be a whole different team this season. They were 5-2 before Jameis Winston was sidelined with a torn ACL and they fell apart shortly after. If the Saints are still healthy by Week 11, they could challenge the Rams. But LA will hang on to score the win.

Week 12 at Chiefs - Loss

The Rams Week 12's matchup against the Chiefs has the potential to be the game of the year and could be a possible precursor to the Super Bowl. In a shootout fashion, the Chiefs will outlast the Rams in this one at Arrowhead, but it could easily go either way.

Week 13 vs. Seahawks - Win

This will be the first of the Rams' two divisional games against the rebuilding Seahawks. The Rams should be able to win both games with ease against the Seahawks, starting with a home win in Week 13.

Week 14 vs. Raiders - Win

The Raiders and Derek Carr have always been competive, but were never a top dog like the Rams. With the Rams playing at home, they should get the victory against the explosive Raiders.

Week 15 at Packers - Win

Another Aaron Rodgers-Matthew Stafford showdown. This contest is another that could potentially deliver the game of the year. The Packers were the number one seed in the NFC last season, but it was the Rams who won the Conference. This will be a matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC.

Week 16 vs. Broncos - Win

It'll be interesting to see where the Broncos are in Week 16 with Russell Wilson as their quarterback. Los Angeles should win this game with a lot on the line in the season.

Week 17 at Chargers - Win

The battle between the two Los Angeles teams could turn into an offensive shootout. The Rams should get the better of their hometown rivals, courtesy of a stellar showing from their defence.

Week 18 at Seahawks - Win

By Week 18, Seattle will likely be looking forward to next year's draft. The Rams could potentially lose this game if they've clinched a playoff spot and decide to rest their starters.

Los Angeles Rams 2022 Record Predictions : 13-4

