2023 NFL Draft: Can Patriots find future star with their picks?

For the second time in three seasons, the New England Patriots have a top-15 selection in the NFL draft. This year, though, they're not in need of a quarterback, which might be to their advantage.

The Patriots have the No. 14 overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft and have requirements, among others, at wide receiver, cornerback and offensive line. They have a quarterback after selecting Mac Jones with the 15th overall choice two years ago. Hence, the Patriots have a solid group of non-QBs they can pick from when they make their selection.

The Patriots will look to fill positions in their squad across the board, especially bringing assistance to cornerbacks, wide receivers, offensive lines and safety.

How many picks do New England Patriots have in 2023 NFL draft?

With 11 picks in seven rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, the New England Patriots are well-stocked. After a poor 2022, Bill Belichick, New England general manager, will have enough tools at his disposal to turn things around, which will necessitate wise use of selections in the draft.

The Patriots went 8-9 last season and have the biggest odds of winning the AFC East Division. Mac Jones may use some assistance, as he isn't an especially athletic breakout creator.

It's a positive development for the Patriots, as their need for an offensive lineman materializes at a time when several athletic blocks are expected to make their NFL debut.

Below are the full selections the Patriots have in 2023:

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 3, Pick 76 (From Carolina Panthers)

Round 4, Pick 107 (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4, Pick 117

Round 4, Pick 135 (Compensatory pick)

Round 6, Pick 184 (From Las Vegas Raiders)

Round 6, Pick 187 (From Carolina Panthers)

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 6, Pick 210 (Compensatory pick)

Round 7, Pick 245 (From Buffalo Bills via Atlanta Falcons)

Who will Patriots pick in first round?

Since commencing his tenure as the coach in charge in 2000, Bill Belichick has been notable for selecting only one wideout in the first round, N'Keal Harry, in 2019. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker are just a few of the Pats' receivers, but the team needs to have a clear WR1.

Later this month, Jaxon Smith-Njigba might be the first player added to the roster. He had a hamstring injury that kept him out of most of the 2022 season, but he was outstanding in 2021, hauling in 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine TDs. He was also very impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Belichick has only ever taken two offensive linemen on the first day of the draft during his tenure: Nate Solder in 2011 and Isaiah Wynn in 2018, but given the team's needs, they might choose an offensive tackle on the opening day in 2023.

