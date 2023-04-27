2023 NFL Draft: How many rounds are on Day 2 of the draft?

The second day of the 2023 NFL Draft will occur on April 28 at 7 p.m. ET. The day will feature rounds two and three, covering 64 regular and seven compensatory picks.

These rounds cover picks 32 to 102 because the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick for violating the league’s tampering policy.

During these two rounds, nine NFL teams have three picks each, while 20 teams have two. The Pittsburgh Steelers will start round 2 with a selection they’ve acquired from the Chicago Bears in the Chase Claypool trade.

The defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, the home team of the 2023 NFL Draft host city, will close round two with pick number 63.

Round three will start with the Chicago Bears due to having the league’s worst record last season. The round will end with two compensatory picks by the San Francisco 49ers. They received the picks after the Miami Dolphins hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach.

The other pick (102nd overall) came from the Tennessee Titans after hiring former San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their general manager.

NFL Draft Day 2: Rounds, order, and what to expect

Teams have seven minutes to finalize a pick in round two of the 2023 NFL Draft. That number will go down to five minutes in round three, whether it's a regular or a compensatory pick.

In these rounds of the NFL Draft, expect teams to make moves and get additional draft picks. There will be a lot of activity from teams with many roster holes but little salary cap space.

Getting more picks helps them address more concerns without breaking the bank. The second and third rounds are the best time to stockpile picks because potential starters and first-round talent are still available. Therefore, teams with earlier selections might trade down with a team that has a preferred player on the board.

There’s a chance that the order for rounds two and three won’t stay as is. But as it stands, here’s the complete order for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, barring any trades.

Round 2 – 2023 NFL Draft order

32 – Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears, part of the Chase Claypool trade)

33 – Houston Texans

34 – Arizona Cardinals

35 – Indianapolis Colts

36 – Los Angeles Rams

37 – Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos, part of the Russell Wilson trade)

38 – Las Vegas Raiders

39 – Carolina Panthers

40 – New Orleans Saints

41 – Tennessee Titans

42 – Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns via New York Jets, part of the Aaron Rodgers trade)

43 – New York Jets

44 – Atlanta Falcons

45 – Green Bay Packers

46 – New England Patriots

47 – Washington Commanders

48 – Detroit Lions

49 – Pittsburgh Steelers

50 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51 – Miami Dolphins

52 – Seattle Seahawks

53 – Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens, part of the Roquan Smith trade)

54 – Los Angeles Chargers

55 – Detroit Lions (via Minnesota Vikings, part of the T.J. Hockenson trade)

56 – Jacksonville Jaguars

57 – New York Giants

58 – Dallas Cowboys

59 – Buffalo Bills

60 – Cincinnati Bengals

61 – Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers, part of the trade for the 2023 number one overall pick)

62 – Philadelphia Eagles

63 – Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3 – 2023 NFL Draft order

64 – Chicago Bears

65 – Houston Texans

66 – Arizona Cardinals

67 – Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis Colts)

68 – Denver Broncos

69 – Los Angeles Rams

70 – Las Vegas Raiders

71 – New Orleans Saints

72 – Tennessee Titans

73 – Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns, part of the Deshaun Watson trade)

74 – Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets, part of the Elijah Moore trade)

75 – Atlanta Falcons

76 – New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers)

77 – Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots via Miami Dolphins, part of the Jalen Ramsey trade)

78 – Green Bay Packers

79 – Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders, part of the Carson Wentz trade)

80 – Pittsburgh Steelers

81 – Detroit Lions

82 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83 – Seattle Seahawks

84 – Miami Dolphins

85 – Los Angeles Chargers

86 – Baltimore Ravens

87 – Minnesota Vikings

88 – Jacksonville Jaguars

89 – New York Giants

90 – Dallas Cowboys

91 – Buffalo Bills

92 – Cincinnati Bengals

93 – Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco 49ers, part of the Christian McCaffrey trade)

94 – Philadelphia Eagles

95 – Kansas City Chiefs

96 – Arizona Cardinals (compensatory pick)

97 – Washington Commanders (compensatory pick)

98 – Cleveland Browns (compensatory pick, Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager)

99 – San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick, Washington Commanders hired Martin Mayhew as general manager)

100 – Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory pick from Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants, part of the Darren Waller trade

101 – San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick, Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel)

102 – San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick, Titans hired Ran Carthon)

