With the NFL Draft nine days away, this year's quarterback class is much deeper than last year's. Only one quarterback was taken in the first round of the draft last year. Next Thursday though, there could be four to five QBs taken in the first round.

Top prospects include Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, and Hendon Hooker. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener is projected to be a second-round pick and has been gaining steam the last few weeks as a second-round pick.

In an article posted on NFL.com, Tom Pelissero wrote about the top quarterback prospects and noted that an NFL executive compared Haener to Drew Brees with these words:

"I think he's similar to Gardner Minshew. He's got some gamer to him, he's accurate — he just doesn't have a big arm. But he's got a little Drew Brees to him. The ball's going to come out. He knows where he's going with it. He's just not a big person (5'11-5/8", 207 pounds), so can he hold up?"

Another NFL executive noted Haener's playing speed and his pocket awareness as his top attributes.

"I just like the way he's wired, and love his play speed. You can see how urgently he plays the game, his feet in the pocket, just very disciplined, very much tied into his eyes and when the ball comes out. Knows where to go with it, diagnoses the defense quickly. Small dude — that's always going to be an issue. Good athlete."

Jake Haener also had the second-highest score in the S2 Cognition test for the 2023 NFL Draft class. Things seem favorable for the youngster heading into the big day.

Jake Haener Draft profile: Will Fresno State quarterback be selected in the second round of the NFL Draft?

Jake Haener, Fresno State v UCLA

Jake Haener has spent the last six seasons in college. He began his collegiate career with the Washington Huskies and transferred to Fresno State after two seasons, in 2019.

He didn't play during the 2019 season due to transfer rules but then played six games in 2020. He was Fresno State's full-time starter the last two seasons and led the Bulldogs to an 18-5 record. He did so while throwing for 6,900 yards, 55 touchdowns, and five touchdowns on the ground. He earned first-team All-Mountain West in 2022.

Do you think Jake Haener could be a steal for a team in the second or third round?

