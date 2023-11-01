2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Grades for best and most disappointing moves feat. Chase Young to 49ers, Derrick Henry staying put 

The 2023 NFL trade deadline came to an end and there were many moves made on the last day. The Washington Commanders traded a pair of former first-round pick edge rushers, while other trades happened earlier this month. In total, there were 15 trades during the 2023 season. While the trade deadline wasn't as crazy or splashy as last year's, there were still many notable players traded.

Here are all of the 15 trades that happened during the 2023 season before the trade deadline:

-Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 third-round pick

-Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick

-Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick

-Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles for Terrell Edmunds and 2024 fifth and sixth-round draft picks

-Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

-Joshua Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round pick

-Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 sixth-round pick

-Rasul Douglas and a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a third-round pick

-Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2024 sixth-round pick

-Mecole Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2025 sixth-round pick

-Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-roudn pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 sixth-round pick

-J.C. Jackson and 2025 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2025 sixthr-round pick

-Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2025 sixth-round pick

-Van Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 fifth-round pick

-Cam Akers and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 sixth-round pick

Best and worst trades during the NFL trade deadline

Chase Young, Montez Sweat during Washington Football Team Training Camp

There was a lot of buzz and action that occurred during the 2023 NFL trade deadline. The Washington Commanders were the most active as they traded pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Some players that were rumored to be traded that stayed put include Davante Adams, Brian Burns, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Derrick Henry, Danielle Hunter, Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow, Carl Lawson, Jacoby Brissett and many others.

Best moves

#1. San Francisco 49ers trading a third-round pick for Chase Young

The rich got richer. Chase Young teams up with Nick Bosa once again, whom he played with at Ohio State. The 49ers only had to give up a third-round pick for the former No. 2 draft pick. With teams focused on Bosa, Young will have more chances to showcase his first-round talents on the loaded 49ers defense.

Grade: B+

#2. Jacksonville Jaguars trading a sixth-round pick for Ezra Cleveland

A former second-round pick, who's started 49 career games, Ezra Cleveland will provide depth and flexibility for the Jaguars. Jacksonville only gave up a sixth-rounder in return for the lineman.

He's allowed just one sack in the last 366 pass-blocking snaps and is another guard who can help protect Trevor Lawrence.

Grade: A

#3. Washington Commanders receive a second and third-round pick for Chase Young and Montez Sweat

You can look at the Washington Commanders as winners or losers of the trade deadline after they traded away two former first-round defensive linemen.

Washington received a second and a third-round pick, respectively, in separate trades that sent Chase Young to the San Franciso 49ers and Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears. The Commanders have already invested in defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, so they got some value in both Sweat and Young before they potentially left in free agency.

Grade: B-

Worst moves:

#1. Seattle Seahawks send a second and fifth-round pick for Leonard Williams

While the trade itself wasn't bad for the Seattle Seahawks, it was a bad trade considering what the Bears and Commanders gave up for Sweat and Young.

Both Young and Sweat are still on their rookie deals, meaning they're being paid much less than Williams.

Seattle also gave up more value for Williams than any trade made by Washington.

Grade: C+

#2. Derrick Henry staying put in Tennessee

Derrick Henry has been rumored to be traded since pre-season. While the Titans did receive trade interest in Henry, they informed him on Sunday that they had no plans on trading him. Henry won't get a fresh start yet with a new team just yet.

Grade: B-

#3. Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton remain in Denver

Both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton were candidates to be traded before the trade deadline. Denver entered Week 8 with a 2-5 record but won this past weekend over the Kansas City Chiefs.

If traded, both Sutton and Jeudy could have gone to better situations, but they'll remain in Denver for the rest of the 2023 season.

Grade: C-