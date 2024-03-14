2024 Arkansas and Ferris State Pro Day notes: Beaux Limmer draft stock rises

Thirty-five scouts made their way to Fayetteville on Tuesday for Arkansas’ pro day. The Razorbacks program, coming off a disappointing season, is highlighted by players who will be Day 3 prospects. Several of them could end up being steals in the draft, as scouts explained.

Two of the better prospects from the Arkansas program can be found on the offensive line.

2024 Arkansas Pro Day notes

Beaux Limmer, who spent the season at center, stood on most of his marks from the combine. He was going to try to better his bench press mark from Indianapolis, 39 reps, but chose not to. During combine training, Limmer was consistently completing over 40 reps. The sixth-year senior comes off a slightly disappointing season after moving from guard to center, and the switch of positions is the reason scouts believe he had such a disappointing campaign.

Limmer entered the season with solid grades off the 2022 season, when he won numerous awards for his play. He was forced to switch to center, as no one else on the team was deemed capable of being the starting snapper. The belief is that Limmer will be a bargain in the middle of Day 3 by a team that moves him back to his natural position of guard.

The Houston Texans and New York Jets have shown a ton of interest in Limmer. The Dallas Cowboys have also done a lot of work on the offensive lineman.

Brady Latham is the other lineman hiding in the weeds.

Latham was graded as a Day 2 pick entering the season, but he struggled and watched his draft stock drop. Arkansas coaches have been telling NFL scouts that Latham was asked to help the Razorbacks starting left tackle, Andrew Chamblee, which resulted in his struggles. Chamblee is no longer with the Arkansas program and has seemingly retired from football.

Latham timed 5.24 seconds in the 40, .07 seconds faster than his combine mark, and completed 23 reps on the bench press. The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans have shown interest in Latham throughout the predraft process.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern completed the broad jump and participated in position drills. Scouts were impressed with McGlothern’s improved tackling and support in run defense last season. McGlothern is a long (6-foot-1.5) corner who is being closely watched by the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

2024 Ferris State Pro Day notes

Cornerback Shon Stephens of Ferris State was the star of the day, at Michigan State’s pro day!

Stephens, the nephew of Joey Porter, intercepted eight passes last season. He measured 5-foot-8.5 and 173 pounds. He timed as fast as 4.40 in the 40 and 6.97 in the three-cone and touched 36.5 inches in the vertical jump. Stephens also completed 19 reps on the bench press.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens sent scouts to specifically watch Stephens, who is expected to a priority free agent.