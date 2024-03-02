2024 NFL Combine Day 2: Insider notes on NC State's Payton Wilson and more 

Day 2 of combine workouts is complete, and the defensive players are on their way out of Indianapolis. The running backs take to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, and there’s a lot of talk about the pending free-agent crop of ball carriers. Here’s the latest news from the combine.

Josh Jacobs on the lookout for a one-year deal

There’s been a lot of talk about the pending free-agent running back market at the combine. I’m told the Las Vegas Raiders continue to negotiate with Josh Jacobs. Word on Thursday night was that Jacobs does not want a multi-year contract unless the numbers are huge and would be happy with a one-year deal to stay with the team.

2024 NFL Free Agency: Why the Safety position could offer surprises

As I mentioned earlier this week, expectations continue to be that the Tampa Bay Bucs will place the franchise tag on Antoine Winfield Jr. as they attempt to ink a long-term deal with the safety. Winfield is one of three veterans the Bucs are in deep conversations with, the other two being quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Mike Evans.

The New England Patriots are working hard to re-sign Kyle Dugger, and there’s some intrigue as to whether the team will use a tag to retain him. A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dugger has accumulated 343 tackles and nine interceptions and has three defensive TDs during his four seasons with the Patriots.

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to bring in a safety in the offseason, via free agency or the draft. People at the combine get the sense that there’s a real chance the Eagles bring back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is scheduled to hit the free-agent market. Gardner-Johnson played for the Eagles in 2022 before signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions last year.

Medical reports raise red flags on ACC defenders

Since last summer, starting with my preview of NFL prospects from North Carolina State, I’ve mentioned the medical red flags that were bound to be raised on Payton Wilson, the talented Wolfpack linebacker. Even as late as yesterday, when I wrote about his tremendous workout at the Combine, I again mentioned that medicals will ultimately dictate where Wilson lands in the draft.

Today I received word that Wilson, and another player from the ACC, received the worst medical grades from the group of players that worked out Thursday. A source characterized the grades and reports as “ugly”. The other player mentioned was Braden Fiske of Florida State, another player pointed out for his outstanding combine performance.

Teams will evaluate the medical exams and tests done on both players here in Indianapolis. Usually during the week of the draft, medical staffs from each franchise meet with their general manager, coaches and other decision makers to review the results; players can be cleared or flagged. A medical flag usually results in a round or two “penalty” added to the grade of a player with medical concerns. In some instances, a player will be medically failed, which means their name is taken off the board altogether.

Obviously no two teams are the same, and often medical opinions and final grades can be all over the place. Azeez Ojulari of the New York Giants and Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs are two recent examples of players whose draft stocks were downgraded due to medical concerns.

Two ACC players expected to scorch the turf Saturday

The speeds are expected to get a little faster at the combine on Saturday when the receivers take to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium. I’m told Florida State running back Trey Benson will run faster than expected and could break into the 4.3s in the 40.

Receiver? Believe it or not, Bub Means of Pittsburgh. Someone predicted Means, who measured 6-foot, 222 pounds at the Shrine Bowl, will be the fastest player at the combine. I’m told he has a legitimate chance of breaking the 4.30-second barrier and will be one of the few players that run in the 4.2s.