2024 NFL Draft: Detroit Police bans footballs, drones from draft day 

For those attending the NFL Draft in person from April 25 to April 27, there are quite a few items that cannot be brought to the venue, Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. Several items that are included on the list are pretty straightforward, but others might not be thought of. So before you go watch your team pick their future stars, be sure to check out the below list of what not to bring.

Per Detroit Police, there will be no firearms, alcohol or illegal substances. These are things that are banned in most events of this nature. Some other things that one may not consider include footballs and drones, but those have been banned as well.

Furthermore, smoking and vaping are prohibited at the venue. The footballs and drones are presumably banned to prevent projectiles from interrupting the event. If you're thinking of tossing a ball around at the park section of the venue, you will be unable to do so.

The full list of banned items also includes:

Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons)

Chairs, stools, or other seating devices

Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind

Frisbees

Laser pointers

Motorized scooters and skateboards

Noisemakers, whistles, and horns

Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind

Tripods

Umbrellas

Before attending the draft at the venue, be sure to review the full policy and, perhaps, the weather report.

How long will the NFL Draft last?

The NFL Draft is held over three days. It will begin on Thursday evening at 8 pm EST. That will be only the first round, beginning with the Chicago Bears and ending with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL Draft is this weekend

Each pick has a maximum of 10 minutes to take place, so the first round could last as long as four hours or more. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, April 26 at 7 pm, with a much lower time limit for picks.

The final four rounds will take place on Saturday, April 27 beginning at noon. These picks usually go by much faster.