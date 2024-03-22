2024 NFL Draft: Former Lions QB breaks down why J.J. McCarthy is “Terminator”

J.J. McCarthy is getting a lot of attention ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback caught the eye of former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky. On Friday's edition of "Get Up," the analyst dove deep into the film on a play he loved from the quarterback.

He praised the quarterback for being able to sidestep a defender while maintaining his poise and throwing a flawlessly accurate pass, aided by his momentum. In his words, he lauded the quarterback's ability to "throw on time, rhythm, and placement." He also said his pocket movement was already NFL-caliber.

"He's in many ways the Terminator in the pocket," Orlovsky said.

During McCarthy's college career, he netted a total of 632 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground. That said, his numbers pale in comparison to other run-heavy contemporaries like Anthony Richardson from last year's draft class.

In just one season at Florida, Richardson totaled 654 yards and nine touchdowns. Richarson's totals from one year matched McCarthy's entire college career.

New York Giants kick tires on J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy at 2024 CFP National Championship: Michigan vs. Washington

The Michigan quarterback is catching the eyes of many teams stuck in the latter 20 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, one team inside the top ten is at least moderately interested.

At least, that is the indication given by the team, per the New York Post, that "at least one high-ranking scouting executive" was set to be present at the quarterback's Pro Day.

J.J. McCarthy's Pro Day takes place on Friday, March 22, per Sporting News. With buzz rising on the quarterback's landing spot, seemingly more teams are entering the running to get the quarterback.

However, the Giants could have the first shot at him, as analysts around the country expect Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels to be selected first. That would leave about a dozen teams with big quarterback questions in the running to select McCarthy.

Bo Nix is also getting put into the fray in roughly the same tier. Meaning, Nix and McCarthy are set to jockey for which prospect will be chosen first.

The Vikings, Jets, Broncos and Raiders have all been roughly the conventional predictions from analysts around the country as candidates to select Nix and J.J. McCarthy. That said, who will bite first?

