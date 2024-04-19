2024 NFL Draft: Insider claims Jayden Daniels not enthralled by Commanders’ approach of “speed dating quarterbacks”

Jayden Daniels is among the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. He won the Heisman Trophy in his final college season with the LSU Tigers. This put him firmly on the radar of NFL teams seeking a quarterback near the top of the draft.

One of the teams most closely connected with Daniels is the Washington Commanders, who currently own the second-overall pick. They recently hosted him for a workout to fully analyze him, but they also invited three other quarterbacks to be there on the same day.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter recently commented on the Commanders' strange approach to this situation during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He mentioned that Daniels was also not particularly pleased with not being given a private workout.

"Jayden Daniels was not particularly enthralled to be in a speed dating group of quarterbacks. I think that he thought that it would be basically by himself," Schefter said.

"He thought that just he would be going in there, and before the visit, found out that Michael Penix Jr is going in, Drake Maye is going in, and JJ McCarthy is going in. And so, the dynamics change.

"In this case, by the sense of Ron Butler's emjois, I don't think that Jayden was particularly pleased with how that was handled."

Schefter mentioned Ron Butler, who is Daniels' agent, sharing an emoji on X in response to the Commanders hosting multiple quarterbacks on the same day. The post included no text, just the "thinking face" emoji.

Most teams choose to host quarterbacks for private workouts, especially those evaluating quarterbacks in the first few picks. This makes it particularly strange.

Where does Jayden Daniels rank among the top 6 QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Jayden Daniels

It is nearly definite at this point that Caleb Williams is going to be selected by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He tops most draft rankings at the position, with five other top quarterback prospects behind him.

Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are projected to be either second or third, with JJ McCarthy fourth, and then Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix at either fifth or sixth.

According to Sportskeeda's draft expert, Tony Pauline, Jayden Daniels comes in second among quarterbacks on his Big Board. He also checks in at the fourth overall prospect, regardless of their position.

Here's how Pauline ranks the top 6 QBs:

Caleb Williams Jayden Daniels Drake Maye JJ McCarthy Michael Penix Jr. Bo Nix

