2024 NFL Draft: Merril Hoge takes an axe to Drake Maye’s credentials two weeks after flagging Caleb Williams’ scouting report

Former fullback-turned-analyst Merril Hoge has some thoughts about this year's NFL draft class, specifically the quarterbacks. Hoge's most recent comments are about University of North Carolina quarterback, Drake Maye.

While appearing on 106.7 The Fan, Hoge spoke about the Washington Commanders' options when drafting a quarterback with the second overall pick. He believes the Commanders should draft Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels instead of Maye.

Hoge went as far as to say that Maye isn't athletic and that his throwing motion leads to an increase in interceptions:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s extremely inconsistent. His processing is inconsistent. He’s not extremely athletic, I find him more stiff. He’s got a longer throwing motion which allows more picks.”

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Expand Tweet

Merril Hoge said USC quarterback Caleb Williams 'wasn't special'

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy award in 2022 and is expected to be drafted early in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Merril Hoge's comments about Drake Maye come just about two weeks after he declared that Caleb Williams wasn't a special player. As reported by Sports Illustrated, Hoge stated that he has only watched six USC games between the last two seasons. Apparently, that was enough for him to make such a bold declaration:

“I’ve only watched Caleb Williams three games last year and three this year, so I’m only halfway done, O.K.? The one thing that is clear: He is not special.”

Expand Tweet

Hoge stated in the interview that he feels the Chicago Bears, who currently hold the number one pick, should stick with Justin Fields instead of drafting Williams.

Merril Hoge's NFL draft analysis for Aaron Rodgers 'replacement' aged badly

The Green Bay Packers drafted quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft. Rodgers didn't start his first three seasons in the NFL because he was sitting behind Brett Favre. In 2008, the Packers drafted quarterback Brian Brohm out of Louisville in the second round.

After the Packers took Brohm, Merril Hoge stated on the NFL draft broadcast that he was better than Rodgers and would likely be the starter in Green Bay.

"Well, actually I do like [Brian] Brohm better than Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers is right now in his career. Let's look at the positives with Brohm. As Rece just mentioned, he's played in two pro-style systems. That's a plus when he comes to the NFL."

Brohm went on to start just two games in two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, while Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion.