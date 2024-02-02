2024 NFL Draft prospect Joe Milton sends strong message to Brock Purdy’s haters

Brock Purdy is tied with Jimmy Garoppolo for getting the San Francisco 49ers to the Patrick Mahomes round of the playoffs. But many have written off Purdy despite his success.

One quarterback prospect, Joe Milton III, though, has delivered a strong message to doubters. After practice at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, Milton made his opinion known loud and clear.

"If you think Brock Purdy's not good, then you haven't watched football. He's a great player. He's been great in his career and [he should] just keep being him, keep smiling. [00:04:26]"

Joe Milton working to build case to get drafted ahead of Brock Purdy

While the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is enjoying as much success as anyone at the position, his draft stock is far from ideal.

At least, most fans would agree that the incoming quarterback class will do everything in their power to avoid being 2024's Mr. Irrelevant, including Milton.

Aside from Purdy and Tom Brady, the number of quarterbacks who stick around long enough for a second contract are a rare breed. Nevertheless, many would agree that Milton has already done enough to avoid ending up as the last selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While he started slow in his first four years in college, he stepped up his productivity noticeably in his final two years. In his first four years, he threw for seven touchdowns and six interceptions. In his final two seasons, he threw for 30 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Based on his college production, not many expect him to be drafted on Day 1 or even Day 2. However, getting to the Senior Bowl is a big step in elevating oneself out of the final pick in the NFL Draft. One massive plus for the quarterback is that he peaked at the right time.

His best season was his final year, and while his statistics don't stun, they suggest that his best days are ahead of him.

One direction his game could go in would be to add a bit more mobility in the red zone, as he managed seven touchdowns on the ground. If teams are looking for a project quarterback with an outside chance to start in the next two years, they could get value in Joe Milton.