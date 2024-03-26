Michael Penix Jr. declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after a great season with Washington in college, and being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. The draft is one month away and Penix is projected to be the fifth quarterback to get off the board.

He was recently asked to name the current five best quarterbacks in the league, and Penix's list had one surprising name. The 23-yard-old quarterback put Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Brock Purdy on his list.

Penix was trolled on social media for his list, and some of the fans even questioned his judgment while speculating whether it could cause him to fall in the draft. Here's how they reacted:

Fans mainly pointed out the inclusion of Brock Purdy over Josh Allen, as the majority of the NFL world belives that the Buffalo Bills quarterback is far superior to the 49ers quarterback.

Every person will have a unique list of the top five quarterbacks in the league, and in Penix's case, he liked how Purdy has been able to execute the things in San Francisco. There is no denying that he is surrounded by a great group of players, but not every quarterback has had the same success as Purdy in the same system.

Michael Penix Jr. draft projection

Michael Penix Jr.: Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington

As mentioned earlier, Michael Penix Jr. is projected to be the fifth quarterback to get drafted this year. Oregon's Bo Nix is currently the favorite to get drafted by the Denver Broncos, and after that, a team could take a chance on Penix.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 13th overall pick can take a shot on Washington product, as they need a quarterback. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if he is a late first or early second-round pick.

Penix has already suffered two ACL injuries and a couple of shoulder injuries in his career, which is a concern for the team that drafts him. He will be 24 years old when his rookie season begins, which may impact his draft stock.

Things could go either way for Penix in the NFL as he has the potential to become a good quarterback but will need a good group of players around him to succeed initially. The Raiders look like a solid fit for him, and it will be interesting to see how things play out.

In his last season in College, Michael Penix Jr. threw for 4903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while averaging 8.8 yards per attempt.