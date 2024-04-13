2024 NFL Draft rumors: Insider stirs speculations asking Commanders fans to buy Jayden Daniels jerseys

Many fans have been led to believe the Washington Commanders are going to select Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, Adam Schefter has seemingly added even more credence to that theory. Speaking on the Commanders-themed Trap or Dive podcast, the ESPN insider claimed the team jerseys bearing the former LSU Tigers quarterback's name had already gone on sale:

“I think you can go and get those Jayden Daniels jerseys. You know, when you get them, I think you can get me one too, send it my way too.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Adam Schefter had predicted Jayden Daniels going to the Commanders a week before Colin Cowherd

As it turns out, Adam Schefter was a week earlier than Colin Cowherd in claiming Jayden Daniels would be wearing burgundy and gold in Landover, Maryland.

At the start of this month, he said on his eponymous podcast:

“I know we’re not supposed to spoil picks; but a little over a few weeks out, I think the signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels being the second overall pick.

"Seems like he’s popular in the scouting community, seems like he’d bring a lot of the attributes that the Commanders would like. I think (he) is going to be someone who really appeals to them.

Exactly a week later, Cowherd said the same thing on his FS1 show The Herd:

"They believe he's more consistent, quicker, more mobile than Drake Maye. And offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has had multiple quarterbacks in his college and pro coaching career that play like him."

Another ESPN insider also says Commanders will draft Jayden Daniels second overall

But it is not just Schefter and Cowherd subscribing to the Commanders-Daniels notion. The former's ESPN colleague, Matt Miller, expounded on it in a new pre-Draft feature:

"When I asked a dozen NFL scouts and executives about the selection, I kept hearing that Daniels is the most likely pick. That intel, of course, is from people outside the organization.

"So, take it with a grain of salt, but it sounds like many people around the league believe the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will follow (Caleb) Williams off the board."

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25 to 27.