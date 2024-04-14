2024 NFL Draft rumors: Von Miller reveals Bills GM eyeing a "trade up for WR" to fill in for Stefon Diggs

For Bills fans worried about Josh Allen's receiving options after Stefon Diggs' departure to the Texans, Von Miller has some good news. Or at least his status update seemed to suggest something akin to that.

On his social media story, the Bills defender posted a mock-up video with the caption,

"Brandon Beane [Bills General Manager] arriving to the 2024 NFL draft to trade up for a WR... In Beane we TRUST... Bills Mafia LFG"

Does it make sense for the Bills to trade up for a WR to replace Stefon Diggs as Von Miller suggests?

The Bills' first requirement this season is a wide receiver. They have not only lost Stefon Diggs but Gabe Davis has left too. They need to give Josh Allen some weapons and one can understand why Von Miller and the fans might want Brandon Beane to trade up and make a marquee statement. Trading up to, say, draft Marvin Harrison Jr. would show serious intent for competing for the Super Bowl right now and make the fans happy.

But given that they need multiple wide receivers and have holes on defense that they need to feel, trading up and losing draft stock might be a bad idea. This draft class is rich in wide receivers. In fact, Brandon Beane could very well decide to trade back and get some good receivers later in the draft. And with the extra picks, he can give help to an aging Von Miller too.

Josh Allen's elite prowess makes the above strategy more probable. Stefon Diggs was a good receiver but won his Pro Bowl and All-Pro nominations only after he began playing for the Bills. The general manager might feel that even a good, but not great, weapon can be enough with the quarterback he has.

Von Miller is an insider in the truest sense and might know about how the organization and the general manager are planning to draft. It is possible he might have had those conversations.

But his story is more likely to be one that was hyping up the fanbase that has gone a bit flat in recent times. The heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs again in the playoffs, this time at home, was a gut punch. Stefon Diggs' loss only exacerbated the pain. Von Miller's post could simply be a call to the supporters to keep believing. It might even be a signal to the general manager that he needs to make some big splash in the NFL Draft to restore faith among the restless fans.