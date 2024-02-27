2024 NFL Free Agency notes: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs' dilemmas, NFLPA trouble brewing and Mason Rudolph's Steelers future

The quarterback situation in Pittsburgh is in flux, and there’s wild speculation as to what the final outcome will be.

Yet many seem to be marginalizing the elder statesman at the position in Pittsburgh. And the finger pointing has already begun with many veteran running backs expected to hit the free agent market.

2024 NFL Free Agency: Will Mason Rudolphs stay in the Steel City?

Several people close to the situation tell me that the chances quarterback Mason Rudolph re-signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers are much greater than anyone presently predicts.

The former Oklahoma State signal caller has been with the organization since the team selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft. Rudolph has started 13 games with the Steelers, including three last year.

While many believe the Steelers could go out and get a veteran or trade for Justin Fields, there's a belief in league circles that the team will stick with Kenny Pickett for another season than make a final determination on whether the 2022 first-round pick is the future of the franchise. Pickett struggled getting the team into the end zone last season.

Sources tell me that bringing Rudolph back is a natural fit, as he knows the organization and is liked by many of the veterans. The Steelers are also expected to expand their running attack this season and create a larger role for Najee Harris, the team’s first-round pick in 2021.

Why there's anger brewing towards the NFLPA

The increased cap number is not going to help the running backs about to hit free agency.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers won’t be franchised by their respective teams.

The addition of these ball carriers is sure to water down the free-agent market at the position, as supply will exceed demand. As a result, Barkley and Jacobs could receive contracts below market value. Several people I’ve spoken with tell me the NFLPA shoulders much of the blame.

Reports last summer said that both Barkley and Jacobs turned down multi-year contracts and played under one-year deals. Sources tell me that the NFLPA recommended neither player sign the multi-year contract that was offered, believing that the compensation in those deals was not high enough.

Now both face the specter of entering a watered-down free agent pool of running backs, which will hamper their leverage negotiating a new contract.