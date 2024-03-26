Insider notes on 2024 NFL Pro Day: All eyes on Jayden Daniels in Baton Rouge, Decamerion Richardson stands out and more

Several pro-day workouts of notice are taking place Tuesday, including Mississippi State, Louisville and North Carolina State. And as those events are finishing up, teams are also preparing for Wednesday’s pro day in Baton Rouge.

LSU Pro Day Preview

The first of two big pro-day workouts that could help dictate the pecking order of signal callers at the top of the draft takes place on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, as LSU takes the field for NFL decision makers.



I’m told quarterback Jayden Daniels will complete a full passing workout and is expected to participate in some testing. Daniels will not be meeting with any teams Tuesday evening, rather he has interviews set up with teams after Wednesday’s workout. Those interviews include franchises holding the top three picks in the draft (Chicago, Washington and New England) as well as the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. The Minnesota Vikings were not mentioned as one of the teams Daniels would be meeting with, though I must stress that does not mean it won’t happen.

With the owners meetings taking place about 700 miles east in Orlando, Florida, teams will be boarding private jets and heading to Baton Rouge for LSU pro day.

2024 Mississippi State Pro Day

Thirty-one teams were on hand for Mississippi State pro day, including defensive backs coaches for the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants, defensive line coaches for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach.

Defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy sat on his combine numbers, but he looked smooth and flexible during position drills. He moves incredibly well and was quick up the field as well as laterally. The way Crumedy was able to bend his knees and move with leverage impressed scouts.

Nathaniel Watson also stood on his numbers from Indianapolis and looked terrific in position drills. Scouts were complimentary of Watson, an underrated Day 3 linebacker, and often applauded after many of his drills. The New York Jets had a private workout and meeting with Watson before pro day.

Defensive back Decamerion Richardson stood out during the workout. After a sizzling Combine workout in which he timed 4.34 seconds in the forty after measuring 6-foot-2.5 and 188 pounds, Richardson timed 6.96 seconds in the three cone and looked terrific in position drills. Besides meeting with the defensive back coaches on hand, Richardson also interviewed with the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.

Kingsley Suamataia Opting out of Big 12 Pro Day

The first ever Big 12 pro day gets underway Wednesday, as quarterbacks, wideouts, tight ends and defensive backs from the conference assemble in Frisco, Texas, for interviews with NFL teams before taking the field the next day for workouts. Linemen from both sides of the ball as well as linebackers arrive on Friday then work out the following day.

BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia will not be participating in the workout. Suamataia, who had strong performances at both the Senior Bowl and the combine, did a private workout for 15 teams in Salt Lake City late last week. As I posted on X, he has official-30 visits with the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on his schedule. Not mentioned in that post were the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, who’ll bring Suamataia in for an official-30 visit. The Texans previously did an individual workout with the athletic tackle.