2024 NFL Pro Days report: Insider notes on Byron Murphy II, Trente Jones, Zak Zinter and more

The pro-day schedule enters the final full week of workouts, including the first-of-its-kind Big 12 Combine. Yet before moving forward, here are a few closing notes from last week’s workouts.

2024 NFL Pro Days report

On Sunday, I tweeted that the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings are just two of the teams that will be bringing in defensive tackle be bringing in defensive tackle Byron Murphy II of Texas for an official-30 visit. It should be noted that Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard was on hand for the Longhorns pro day last week. Other notable defensive line coaches in attendance were Charlie Partridge of the Indianapolis Colts and Aaron Whitecotton of the New York Jets.

Information from the Michigan pro day, a mini combine by itself, is still trickling in. The Washington Commanders had a huge contingent of coaches and front office personnel on hand. Offensive line coaches from the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings were just a few on hand to watch the half-dozen Wolverines blockers who will be drafted or signed as free agents after the event.

One player who fits the former category is Trente Jones, who completed 25 reps on the bench press and looked good in position drills. Jones did a terrific job filling in late last season at right tackle for the Wolverines, starting in the semifinal game against Alabama and the championship final against Washington. Most teams are looking at Jones, who measured just under 6-foot-4 at the Combine, as an offensive tackle on Sundays. The Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have shown a lot of interest in Jones.

Despite breaking his leg late in the season against Ohio State, Zak Zinter received good medical grades at the combine. He’s getting around with no limp, and we should know by April 2 when Zinter will be ready to participate in camp. The belief is the Wolverines' top offensive lineman won’t get out of Day 2.

Another injured offensive lineman is scheduled to perform in front of scouts the first week of April. Word is that Yale lineman Kiran Amegadjie will work out for scouts when the school has its pro day April 3. I’m told the expectations are that Amegadjie, who was a spectator at UConn pro day last week, will do position drills and possibly more. The left tackle was projected as a Day 2 selection last season, but he played in just four games before being sidelined with a severe quad injury that required surgery. Amegadjie, who measured 6-foot-5.5 and 323 pounds at the combine with an arm length of 36 1/8 inches, still holds a third-round grade on my board.

One under-the-radar blocker who had a great pro day that went unnoticed last week was Donovan Jennings, a five-year starter at left tackle for South Florida. Jennings timed the 40 in 4.95 seconds at 322 pounds while also clocking 7.55 seconds in the three-cone. He completed 28 reps on the bench press and hit 28 inches in the vertical jump. Jennings participated in the Shrine Bowl, where he measured 6-foot-4 even. A definite late-round candidate, he presently has an official-30 visit with the Minnesota Vikings.