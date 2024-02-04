When is the 2024 Pro Bowl flag football game? TV schedule, streaming details and more

The Pro Bowl underwent a major change and the fans will now see their favorite NFL players play a game of competitive flag football. Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and brothers Eli and Peyton Manning will lead the NFC and AFC teams, respectively.

Eli spent his entire 16-year NFL career in the NFC with the New York Giants. Peyton spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts and the final four with the Denver Broncos.

What time and channel is the 2024 Pro Bowl flag football game today?

Fans can see the NFC vs. AFC in flag football face-off for the second straight season at Nicholson Fieldhouse and Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL on February 4th at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It was a highly competitive game last year in Orlando as the NFC entered the seven-on-seven game down by a 21 - 15 score. However, the comeback to victory over the AFC was led by Kirk Cousins as the NFC won 35-33. This year should be no different as the AFC is looking for a bit of revenge.

Is the 2024 Pro Bowl game free to watch?

The game is free to watch through cable on ESPN but one will have to pay should it be watched on FuboTV. There is a seven-day free trial but can be anywhere between $32.99 to $99.99 per month depending on the service packages offered. YouTube TV does have a 30-day free trial as they carry ESPN in their channel list will be $62.99 for 3 months, then $72.99.

What do NFL players get for winning the Pro Bowl?

The payout for each participating player is $44K. Yet, players on the winning team will get twice that amount at $88K. That is a $4K increase from last year. With something to play outside of competitiveness, the game will hit differently with money on the line.

5 popular NFL stars who won't play in the 2024 Pro Bowl Flag Football game

While the NFL's best make the Pro Bowl, not every player will be able to play in the event. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be in Las Vegas to go for the Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl.

This means Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will not be there in Orlando. Also, 49ers stars Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy will be absent as well.