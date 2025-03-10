Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and many more receivers are leaving their teams behind to test the market. Some receivers are doing it because they want to. Others are doing it because their team has turned its back on them. For some, the split is mutual.

Ad

However, with free agency still in its infancy, any number of outcomes are possible. Fantasy football managers should be tuned in as the moves that happen in March can change drafts in August and early September. Here's a look at five changes that could make sense.

2025 Fantasy Football: 5 free agency WR moves that could have major implications on the season feat. Keenan Allen to Denver Broncos

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Chris Godwin to New England Patriots

Ad

Trending

Chris Godwin at Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of a wide receiver. Chris Godwin would most likely prefer to try his hand as a team's top wideout. As such, the marriage would make sense. Godwin has logged four 1000-yard seasons since the start of the 2019 season.

Ad

#2 - Amari Cooper to Dallas Cowboys

Amari Cooper at New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys need another wide receiver and some of Amari Cooper's best years were in Dallas. If the receiver returns to the place that revived his career, he might be a force once again.

Ad

With the Cowboys, Cooper logged two separate 1000-yard seasons and an additional 725 yards in nine games in 2018.

#3 - Stefon Diggs to Los Angeles Chargers

Stefon Diggs at Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

The former Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings star tried to go all-in with the Texans in 2024, but it didn't work out. However, that doesn't erase the six previous 1000-yard seasons before joining the Texans.

Ad

As a member of the Chargers with Justin Herbert, Diggs could see a special season he will begin at age 31.

#4 - Keenan Allen to Denver Broncos

Keenan Allen at Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

The Denver Broncos spent a decade figuring out ways to slow down Keenan Allen. If he joins the team, they'll need to find a way to get him going. It didn't quite work out with the Chicago Bears, but with Courtland Sutton soaking up double-teams and Allen working in his shadow, it could work in spades for the former Chargers receiver under Sean Payton.

Ad

#5 - DeAndre Hopkins to Buffalo Bills

DeAndre Hopkins at Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen won an MVP, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't enjoy the former Houston Texans star. Hopkins saw a surge with Patrick Mahomes and could see a similar boost with Josh Allen.

Heading into an age 33 season, Hopkins might need to be a No. 2 receiver from a schematic standpoint in a perfect situation. But from a fantasy perspective, his presence would be a magnet for targets as the top guy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.