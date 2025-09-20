  • home icon
  "2025 Josh Allen shouldn't exist": Colin Cowherd gets brutally honest on $330,000,000 Bills star's evolution from reckless to error-free QB

"2025 Josh Allen shouldn't exist": Colin Cowherd gets brutally honest on $330,000,000 Bills star's evolution from reckless to error-free QB

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 20, 2025 00:14 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Over the last eight years, fans have been able to see Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen evolve into one of the leagues strongest players. The current MVP lead his Bills to another comprehensive victory on Thursday night against the struggling Miami Dolphins to continue their strong start to the season.

Speaking on Friday's edition of "The Herd", Colin Cowherd reflected on the start to the season that Allen has had.

"2025 Josh Allen shouldn't exist. You should not be that gifted, that fast, that talented, jump over linebackers. Yet he never throws interceptions."
At this moment, Allen is likely the best quarterback in the league. His performance against the Dolphins was another explanation as to why. He threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the comprehensive win.

One of these touchdowns was a skilful and creative pass to Jackson Hawes in a play that only the best quarterback can perfectly execute.

However, as Cowherd notes, Allen's performances seem too good to be true. One can not play with this level of creativity and mobility without making a single mistake. This does not seem to apply to Allen, who has not thrown a single interception this season.

The lack of interceptions also shows the development of the player. A few seasons ago (2022 and 2023, to be precise), intercepted passes were a common sight for Allen. Two years later, they are something that is rarely seen, and Allen is playing some of the best football in his career.

Josh Allen on the touchdown pass he threw to Jackson Hawes

After playing his role in the Buffalo Bills victory over the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen spoke to the media about his touchdown pass to Jackson Hawes.

"Yeah, just extending the play, a little naked action. [Hawes] did a good job of just staying in concert with me and just got the corner there. I think it was just cool to just kind of commit one way, and he stayed alive for me and made a play."

For Allen, this play was another example ofhis using his football knowledge and abilities to find the endzone when his team needs its.

However, this has bigger implications for Hawes, a relatively unknown tight end who the Bills drafted this year. This was the third reception for Hawes in his young career and the first touchdown. The fact that the play is getting a lot of media coverage is making the touchdown extra special, and this will only help Hawes in the long run due to his association.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
