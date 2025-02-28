2025 NFL Combine defensive lineman 40 times: Listing top 5 players feat. Ty Robinson

The 2025 NFL Combine is in full swing as on-field workouts began for defensive linemen, linebackers, and placekickers on Thursday. That included the increasingly popular 40-yard dash, which has helped a multitude of players increase their draft stock in recent history.

Ad

While speed was generally not viewed as a priority for defensive linemen, that has changed in recent years. Take a look at the top five 40-yard dash times from defensive linemen at the 2025 NFL Combine below.

2025 NFL Combine defensive lineman 40 times

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1: Ty Robinson - 4.83

Ty Robinson ran the fastest 40-yard dash time of any defensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Combine. The former four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class spent his entire six-year collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He appeared in 60 games, recording 134 total tackles, 60 of which were solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 12 passes defended.

#T-2: Jared Harrison-Hunte - 4.86

Jared Harrison-Hunte spent the first five seasons of his collegiate career with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. The former three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class joined the SMU Mustangs for his final season.

In 56 games, he had 120 total tackles, 61 solo tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.

Ad

#T-2: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins - 4.86

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and spent his entire four-year collegiate career with the program.

He played 37 games, recording 39 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended.

#4: Aeneas Peebles - 4.94

Aeneas Peebles began his collegiate career with the Duke Blue Devils, spending four years with the program. The former three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class joined the Virginia Tech Hokies ahead of his final season.

Ad

He appeared in 60 games, recording 118 total tackles, 39 of which were solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and six passes defended.

#T-5: Darius Alexander - 4.95

Darius Alexander joined the Toledo Rockets as a two-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, spending his entire collegiate career with the program. He played in 58 games, recording 127 total tackles, 45 of which were solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, one fumble recovery and 13 passes defended.

Ad

#T-5: Derrick Harmon - 4.95

Derrick Harmon spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans. The former three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class joined the Oregon Ducks ahead of his final season.

He appeared in 42 games, recording 116 total tackles, 51 of which were solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six passes defended.

#T-5: CJ West - 4.95

CJ West began his career with the Kent State Golden Flashes, spending four years with the program. The former three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class joined the Indiana Hoosiers ahead of his final season.

He appeared in 52 games, recording 150 total tackles, 68 of which were solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins