2025 NFL Draft: 6 prospects who could move up draft boards feat. Oregon DL Jordan Burch

In Part 2 of my prospect preview, I identify a half-dozen players on defense who few are presently talking about that could make a big move up draft boards starting this season. There’s a combination of small-school prospects now playing major college football, as well as players returning from injury.

#1 - John Pius, Edge, Wisconsin:

During his three seasons at William & Mary, Pius totaled 40.5 TFLs and 24.5 sacks before transferring to Wisconsin. He now takes his game to another level, literally, moving from the FCS to the Big Ten. Pius has next-level computer numbers, measuring 6-foot-2, 234 pounds and timing 4.55 seconds in the 40. He was a dominant pass rusher on the small-school level who displayed the ability to make plays in space. If Pius continues his domination, this time on a major college level, he will rocket up draft boards.

#2 - Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon:

Burch entered the 2023 season graded as a late-round prospect by scouts and played like one. He made the right move returning to Oregon for another season intending to improve his game. The fifth-year senior has excellent size (6-foot-4.5, 290 pounds) and speed (4.85s in the 40) and shows a lot of explosion as well as force as a pass rusher. He’s displayed consistent progress and is due for a breakout season, which could help move him into the top-32 picks.

#3 - Yahya Black, DT, Iowa:

Black had a breakout campaign in 2023, yet he has the capacity to improve even more. He’s a quick, explosive interior lineman with good size at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds. He beats opponents off the snap with a terrific first step, yet he also shows power and excellent movement skills. Black is terrific as a run defender and pass rusher and could end up a top-45 selection next April.

#4 - Akheem Mesidor, DT, Miami-Fl:

Mesidor turned in a monster campaign with the Hurricanes in 2022 after transferring from West Virginia, totaling seven sacks as well as 10.5 TFLs. Poised for a big season in 2023, he suffered a foot injury during the third game and was sidelined the remainder of the year. Mesidor is an explosive one-gap/three-technique prospect with a motor that never stops. At the top of his game, he compares to Calijah Kancey, the 2023 first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Bucs.

#5 - Tyreem Powell, LB, Rutgers

Powell has the measurables to be a first-round pick, coming in at 6-feet-4-inches and 240 pounds. He’s also a terrific athlete estimated to run the 40 in 4.60 seconds. And Powell has been very productive on the football field, totaling 124 tackles the past two seasons. Injuries have been his bugaboo recently, as Powell missed four games late last season with a wrist injury that required surgery and precipitated his decision to return to Rutgers this season. He then tore his Achilles during winter workouts four months ago and may be sidelined the first few weeks of the season. Powell is a three-down defender and top-60 prospect with the ability to start on Sundays, but he must stay healthy this season and improve as a pass rusher.

#6 - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Little mentioned outside of area scouts, Revel transferred to ECU from junior college two years ago, and his game has been on a straight shot north. As a first-year starter last season, Revel totaled 55 tackles while breaking up 12 passes. He has excellent length at 6-foot-2 and the ball skills to start on Sundays. Presently he grades as a Day 2 prospect who could move into Round 1 with a big season.