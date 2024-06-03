2025 NFL Draft: 6 under the radar offensive players to watch out for ft. Jalin Conyers, Lawrance Toafili and more

With the 2024 NFL Draft in our rearview mirror, it’s never too early to look ahead to next year. Top-rated next-level prospects will enter the upcoming college season with plenty of expectations; some will meet those expectations, while others will disappoint. Yet as is the case every year, there are plenty of NFL prospects who do not receive any preseason hype and seemingly rise from nowhere.

Here is a half-dozen names from the scoring side of the ball who could fit that profile.

#1 - Jacob Zeno, QB, UAB

Zeno, who transferred to UAB after starting his career at Baylor, completed 74% of his throws last season for 3,126 yards and 20 TDs during his first season as a full-time starter. He has a wicked arm and a similar build to Jayden Daniels, tall (6-foot-3) and thin (205 pounds). Zeno is rarely mentioned with the top of the crop at the quarterback position for the 2025 NFL Draft, yet he has immense upside and could end up an early pick next April.

#2 - Lawrance Toafili, RB, Florida State

Toafili played second fiddle to Trey Benson, the Arizona Cardinals’ third-round pick in April, last season. Now it’s time for Toafili to be the Seminoles’ feature runner, and he has all the ability to be one of the top backs selected in 2025. Compared to his former teammate, Toafili is slightly smaller but quicker and more creative. He’s also a terrific pass catcher out of the backfield and a three-down player.

#3 - Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech

Conyers entered the 2023 season graded as a potential late-round pick, but after a disappointing campaign at Arizona State, he chose to transfer to Texas Tech for one more season on the college field. Conyers is a terrific pass catcher with outstanding size who measures around 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds. He’s a faster version of AJ Barner, a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in April.

#4 - Da'Quan Felton, WR, Virginia Tech

Not much is going right for Virginia Tech these days, yet Da'Quan Felton returning for another season is a reason to rejoice. The big-play, big-bodied wideout averaged 17.6 yards on 38 receptions last season, with eight resulting in TDs. Felton is just hitting his stride and could end up a top-45 pick in 2025.

#5 - Anthony Belton, T, North Carolina State

Belton was graded as a second-round prospect prior to the 2023 season, but he had a disappointing campaign and made the right choice returning to NCSU. He’s insanely athletic for a 340-pound blocker and has incredible upside potential. If Belton puts it together on the field, his story could run similar to Taliese Fuaga, an offensive lineman who entered his senior season with late-round grades who developed into a first-round pick.

#6 - Trey Zuhn III, T, Texas A&M

Just a junior, Zuhn has been a full-time starter at left tackle for TAMU the past two seasons. He possesses the size, agility and footwork to be a blindside protector at tackle on Sundays. Expectations are high for the Aggies this season, a program with a new coach and a highly rated signal caller in Conner Weigman, and Zuhn will have plenty of opportunities this season to prove he is a top-60 selection.