2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward sends blunt warning to teams about passing on him 

Former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward is expected to be the second quarterback taken off the board after Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. It's unclear which team will land him but he's touted to have his name called in the first seven picks. However, that isn't high enough for him.

In a conversation with reporters before the College Football Awards Show, Ward sent a warning to the teams with the top picks in the draft that he expects to be the first player taken off the board, and every team that passes on him will regret not drafting him.

“Okay, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not. If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that," Ward said via APNews.com.

Ward registered 4,313 passing yards last season with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

