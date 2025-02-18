  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward sends blunt warning to teams about passing on him 

2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward sends blunt warning to teams about passing on him 

By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 18, 2025 07:04 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Cam Ward sends blunt warning to teams about passing on him - Source: Imagn

Former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward is expected to be the second quarterback taken off the board after Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. It's unclear which team will land him but he's touted to have his name called in the first seven picks. However, that isn't high enough for him.

Ad

In a conversation with reporters before the College Football Awards Show, Ward sent a warning to the teams with the top picks in the draft that he expects to be the first player taken off the board, and every team that passes on him will regret not drafting him.

“Okay, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not. If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that," Ward said via APNews.com.

Ward registered 4,313 passing yards last season with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

also-read-trending Trending

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी