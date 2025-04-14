2025 NFL draft: Mel Kiper Jr. makes feelings known on Giants’ Shedeur Sanders - Abdul Carter dilemma

The New York Giants - picking at pick No. 3 in the 2025 NFL draft - will likely have the choice of selecting one of the top quarterback prospects (Shedeur Sanders) or one of the best overall prospects (Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter.)

Many mock drafts, analysts, and experts have the Tennessee Titans selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the No. 1 pick. Multiple reports - such as ESPN's Adam Schefter - state that at pick No. 2, the Cleveland Browns are leaning towards Travis Hunter.

That leaves Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders available at pick No. 3 for the Giants.

With the decision to pick one of the top prospects compared to one of the best quarterback prospects, draft expert Mel Kiper believes the Giants should go with Carter over Sanders.

"Abdul Carter, I get it, he's been No. 2 for a long time on that board. He is an attacker off the edge," Kiper said. (6:44 onwards) "When you have the ability to bend, and you have the ability to produce like he did this year after he was moved from off-ball to outside. Why wouldn't the Giants want him when you can get the best player on your board? At pick No. 3, it overrides even a quarterback, and that's where Shedeur comes into play here."

"Do you take Shedeur Sanders, or do you take Abdul Carter - best player versus positional value at quarterback… I think Abdul Carter," he added. "If you're going to take the highest-rated player, you're picking three, yeah you get the best player on your board. That would be phenomenal Field if that worked out that way, and looks like it will.”

The New York Giants should draft a day-one starter with the third overall pick

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll (left) and GM Joe Schoen (right) before an NFL game. (Credits: Getty)

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen are on thin ice entering the 2025-26 season.

Schoen and Daboll have an 18-32-1 record over the last three seasons in New York. They had a decent 2022 season at 9-7-1 and reached the playoffs, but fell to 6-11 in 2023 and 3-14 in 2024.

Many were surprised to see them retained for 2025. With their jobs on the line, the Giants should draft players like Carter or Travis Hunter who can make an immediate impact.

Drafting Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 3 may not benefit the Giants because there's a chance he'd sit behind Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson for the season.

