2025 NFL Draft prospect Dillon Gabriel breaks absurd Josh Allen stat at Senior Bowl: Report

Ex-UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is looking to improve his draft stock after a historic senior campaign in Eugene. Gabriel will hit the NFL Draft after six seasons of college football, projected day-two pick in April.

Looking to elevate his draft stock, Gabriel committed to the Reese's Senior Bowl, where college prospects have the opportunity to perform in front of NFL scouts and meet with interested teams during the week. The Senior Bowl can help players improve their draft stock, but it could hurt some players as well.

The prior was true for Gabriel on Tuesday's Senior Bowl practices, when he broke a senior bowl record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Testing his throwing speed, Gabriel threw a ball 74.9 miles per hour during Senior Bowl practice, breaking the previous record set by Joe Milton III and Josh Allen, two of the strongest arms in the NFL. Gabriel shattered the previous record of 62 miles per hour, receiving positive attention for his feat.

Dillon Gabriel ranked as No. 8 QB in 2025 NFL Draft by Mel Kiper

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper released his big board for the 2025 NFL Draft, ranking his top prospects in the class. Kiper revealed his position rankings, highlighting the quarterback class led by Colorado's Sheduer Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward, the top two quarterbacks in the class.

Kiper ranked Dillon Gabriel as the No. 8 quarterback in his position rankings, projecting him as a mid-to-late round pick in April's draft. Gabriel checks in directly behind Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, ranking one spot ahead of Indiana's Kuris Rourke. Here is a look at Kiper's quarterback rankings for the draft.

Shedeur Sanders Cam Ward Jaxson Dart Jalen Milroe Kyle McCord Will Howard Quinn Ewers Dillon Gabriel Kurtis Rourke Tyler Shough

Gabriel isn't viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in this class, but he could be a valuable addition down the board for a team in need of a backup QB. The Oregon product offers plenty of experience, playing in 64 collegiate games during his six seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.