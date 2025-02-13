2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders makes feelings clear on ESPN's latest mock draft 

With the Super Bowl officially in the rearview mirror, this is the time of year when the 32 NFL teams usually turn their attention to the NFL Combine at the end of the month and the subsequent NFL Draft slated for the end of April. Three QB-needy teams are in the top three of the draft order - the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.

As a result, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward have been heavily tipped to be off the board in the top three picks, leaving Tom Brady's Las Vegas Raiders - who also desperately need a new QB - in the lurch. However, ESPN's latest mock draft threw up a teeny weeny bit of surprise.

The mock draft had Shedeur Sanders slipping all the way to No. 6 overall and going to the Raiders, who prised themselves out of a higher selection owing to two late-season wins. The same mock draft projected Ward would land with the New York Giants with the No. 3 overall pick.

It didn't take too long for Sanders to take note of the mock draft. In a clip shared on his brother Deion Sanders Jr.'s social media, the Colorado Buffaloes QB made his feelings clear on the projection.

"That's cap bruh. I ain't going 6th. That's why I don't be having TVs in my house," Sanders said in response.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Where Sportskeeda's resident draft expert sees Shedeur Sanders land

In his latest mock draft, Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, a veteran draft expert, sees Ward picked No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans. Pauline reported that the consensus at the Shrine Bowl was that Ward was the No. 1 ranked QB on most draft boards.

With Myles Garrett requesting a trade away, Pauline has the Browns selecting Penn State's Abdul Carter at #2. Carter is seen by many draft experts as the best player in this year's class.

Shedeur Sanders lands with the New York Giants at No. 3 overall, giving the franchise their quarterback of the future to make up for letting Saquon Barkley walk all the way to the Super Bowl in free agency. Sanders' teammate Travis Hunter lands with the Patriots at #4 followed by Mason Graham to the Jaguars, and Tetairoa McMillan to the Raiders.

