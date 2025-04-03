2025 NFL draft standout prospect sends 2-word message as Cowboys acquire Joe Milton III from Patriots

On Thursday, NFL draft standout Tyler Baron reacted on Instagram as the Dallas Cowboys pulled off a surprise move — acquiring Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots. Dallas sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to New England in exchange for Milton and a seventh-rounder.

“Turntttttttt bruda,” Baron wrote.

(image credit: instagram/_tylerbaron)

Milton, a sixth-round pick (193rd overall) in the 2024 draft, got his shot in the Patriots' season finale against Buffalo. He stepped in for Drake Maye and delivered, going 22 of 29 for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-16 win. That game didn’t just spoil New England’s shot at the No. 1 pick as it also put Milton on the map. He is now headed to Dallas, looking to carve out a role behind Dak Prescott.

For Baron, this move hit home. The former Tennessee pass rusher and one of the top 2025 draft prospects, had a wild college journey — flipping commitments from Ole Miss to Louisville before landing at Miami. As a freshman, he racked up 21 tackles and a sack, building up to a four-sack sophomore season. His versatility and explosiveness have made him one to watch leading up to the draft.

Joe Milton’s 85-yard bomb ignites Cowboys QB debate

"He’s taking Dak Prescott’s job!" That’s what Cowboys fans are likely saying after newly acquired QB Joe Milton’s 85-yard bomb started making waves online. The former Patriots signal-caller has barely arrived in Dallas, but his elite arm talent is already turning heads.

Milton, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound QB with a cannon, made noise at the 2024 NFL Combine, effortlessly launching multiple 70+ yard throws and clocking a 62 mph pass. While he didn’t get much run in New England, he showed promise in his NFL debut against Buffalo. Now, he’s in Dallas and fans are fired up.

Some are digging up old highlights, including a jaw-dropping 85-yard flick from 2023.

A hidden gem or just offseason hype? Either way, the Cowboys QB room got a whole lot more interesting.

