2025 NFL Draft: Surprising NFC West team named perfect fit for Georgia LB Jalon Walker

The NFL draft talk has been dominating the NFL world, with one of the premier players in the 2025 NFL draft being Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker.

While discussing Jalon Walker on Sportscenter, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst & Insider Matt Miller discussed how he sees the San Francisco 49ers drafting the talented linebacker.

"How about this? The San Francisco 49ers. Dre Greenlaw is a free agent. He's a stacked linebacker. He's likely going to be gone. Why not have Jalon Walker in there at linebacker on first and second down, patrolling the middle of the field with Fred Warner, and then on third down, you can put him opposite Nick Bosa and let him just go get quarterback?

"So Walker is going to be interesting. We'll see what he measures in at 6'2" 235 pounds, probably, but he is an exciting player who's my number five overall pick this year."

Jalon Walker proved that he can do a bit of everything with the Georgia Bulldogs this season, as he had 61 total tackles (38 solo, 23 assisted) with 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections.

It will be interesting to see if he will be available for the San Francisco 49ers to draft him with the 11th pick.

What is the perfect fit for Jalon Walker in the NFL draft?

There are a lot of NFL teams that could use a player with the talent Jalon Walker possesses, but there could be a good fit: the Las Vegas Raiders. If they are unable to get a quarterback in the NFL draft or sign one with during free agency, Walker could significantly help the Raiders.

Playing under legendary coach Pete Carroll, he could get a player who can move around the defense. Jalon Walker's playstyle screams Raiders football, so pairing him up on the edge with Maxx Crosby would be difficult for opposing offensive lines to defend against.

