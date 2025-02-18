2025 NFL Draft top prospect Shedeur Sanders reveals why Cleveland Browns are his Madden team of choice

The 2025 NFL Draft is just months away, and all eyes are on the Cleveland Browns with the No. 2 overall selection. The Browns are expected to move on a quarterback at No. 2, whether it be Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland's Deshaun Watson experiment has failed. Now, the front office will look in a new direction as Watson recovers from another Achilles injury, which will keep him sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 season.

Despite their quarterback woes, the team's struggles haven't prevented one of their quarterback targets from frequenting the team on Madden NFL 25.

On Tuesday morning, Shedeur Sanders revealed that the Browns are the only team the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner uses on Madden.

"I like how they move around on there," Sanders said, defending his Madden pick. "I like the setup."

Sanders, 23, is on Cleveland's radar, along with Cam Ward. The Browns will meet with both quarterbacks during their pre-draft meetings as they decide which player they will pick.

Cleveland Browns to be Sheduer Sanders' first NFL Draft meeting

The NFL starts top 30 visits for teams on March 4, and the Cleveland Browns are wasting no time meeting with Sheduer Sanders. The former Colorado quarterback revealed the Browns will be his first meeting of the pre-draft process.

He also pointed out that the New York Giants, who hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, are also set to meet with him.

"The (top 30) visits start like, March 4th," Sanders said.

He was then asked if he knows which teams he would meet with.

"Browns. I got the Browns, then the Giants," Sanders revealed.

Sanders was invited to compete in the 2025 NFL Combine, which will give both the Browns and the Giants the opportunity to get one final glimpse of Sanders before the draft. The Colorado prospect will compete against Cam Ward as each player looks to solidify his case as the best quarterback in this year's draft class.

