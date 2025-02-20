2025 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers get George Kittle’s successor with 6’6”, 257-pound star

The San Francisco 49ers had a down season this past year, finishing the 2024-25 season with a 6-11 record and the last place in the NFC West. Injuries, players underperforming, and a more competitive NFC West division led to their struggles this past season.

The 49ers will have the chance to improve their roster for this upcoming season with free agency underway in three weeks and the NFL draft in two months at the end of April.

The Athletic put together a mock draft made by their beat writers for each team, and 49ers' reporter Matt Barrows has the team selecting tight end George Kittle's successor by selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

"There are bigger needs along San Francisco’s offensive and defensive lines, but Kyle Shanahan would have a hard time turning down a chess piece like Warren. With one versatile weapon, Deebo Samuel, likely on his way out and another, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, approaching his 33rd birthday, Shanahan could be craving someone he can line up all over the field," Barrows wrote.

"That Warren is big and physical enough to play inline also could save George Kittle some of those snaps and prolong his career. For years, the 49ers have been eying an Aaron Hernandez-Rob Gronkowski-like personnel group. A Kittle-Warren duo? That would drive defensive coordinators mad," he added.

Why Tyler Warren would be a good pick for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2025 NFL draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl - Notre Dame vs Penn State - Source: Getty

Tyler Warren is one of the best tight end prospects in recent years. He spent all five years of his college career with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Warren came onto the scene in the last two seasons. In 2023, he had 34 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns. In his final collegiate season, he had 104 catches for 1,223 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Warren was named the John Mackey award recipient, First-Team All-American, Big Ten Tight End of the Year and First-Team All-Big Ten.

Warren could become an instant starter for a team, and pairing him up with George Kittle could be lethal for the 49ers' creative offense. Kittle is 31 and will be playing in his 10th NFL season. He could mentor Warren while he is still in San Fran.

Last year's draft class had Brock Bowers, and this year's draft class has Tyler Warren. Where do you think he will be drafted?

