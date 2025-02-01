2025 NFL Mock Draft: Heisman trophy winner falls to Mike Vrabel's struggling AFC team

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel faces a pivotal decision at No. 4 in the upcoming NFL draft. Colorado's Travis Hunter, who claimed the Heisman Trophy after an exceptional 2024 season, might land in his team according to recent mock drafts.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' latest mock draft released on Wednesday projects Hunter to the Patriots. Brooks points to Vrabel's personal history as a two-way player as key to maximizing Hunter's dual-threat potential in the NFL.

Hunter's final collegiate campaign showcased his rare versatility. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete logged 1,360 total snaps on both sides of the ball. He ranked second nationally with 15 touchdown catches and amassed 1,258 receiving yards. On defense, he snagged four interceptions and broke up 11 passes in the Big 12.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

However, CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso sees a different scenario unfolding. His mock draft on Wednesday suggested that several quarterback-needy teams ahead of New England could reshape Hunter's landing spot through potential trades.

Former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski offered his take on the "Up & Adams" show on Jan. 22 about the team's draft strategy.

"You can do Travis Hunter or you trade back, and you stack it up with a couple of guys," Gronkowski said. "Maybe like Tetairoa McMillan and then also you get an offensive tackle as well."

Mike Vrabel's Travis Hunter choice

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Julian Edelman's career with the New England Patriots might offer a blueprint for Travis Hunter's NFL role. In 2011, Edelman showcased positional flexibility by recording 18 tackles as a cornerback while maintaining his offensive duties.

The Patriots ranked last in receiving yards per game in 2024. With Drake Maye now under center, Edelman emphasized the team's needs on "Dudes on Dudes" on Friday: "We gotta get some linemen."

The 2025 NFL draft kicks off on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Before then, Hunter will participate in the NFL Combine starting Feb. 27. Teams will evaluate his potential to become the league's first full-time two-way player since Deion Sanders.

Mike Vrabel and the Patriots hold significant leverage with the No. 4 pick. They could either select a generational athlete in Hunter or trade back for multiple picks to address their offensive line and receiving corps needs.

