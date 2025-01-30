2025 NFL Mock Draft: Surprising NFC team lands Ashton Jeanty (and it's not Dallas Cowboys)

Ashton Jeanty is one of the highest-rated prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The Boise State running back finished runner-up in the Heisman Trophy race to Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, but many fans believe he should have taken home the coveted prize.

The 21-year-old is expected to be the first running back taken off the board in the draft. The Dallas Cowboys, who hold the 12th pick, have been touted as a landing spot for Jeanty. The franchise's executive vice president, Stephen Jones, hinted in an interview with the team's website that it would likely draft a running back in the first round.

"We want to be able to run the ball," Jones said. "Everybody says that we want to run the ball and we want to stop the run, and certainly that's what we want to do. That's what great championship football teams do, and I know coach [Brian] Schottenheimer wants to do that."

However, they may not get the chance to draft Jeanty. The Cowboys aren't the only team in desperate need of a quality running back. The Chicago Bears, who finished with the eighth-fewest rushing yards last season, also need a player who could give their ground game a facelift.

CBS Sports NFL analyst Chris Trapasso believes the team would find it impossible to pass on the opportunity to draft Jeanty. In his latest mock draft, Trapasso predicted that the Bears would pick the Boise State sensation with the 10th overall pick.

"How about a scenario in which the Cowboys don't draft Ashton Jeanty ... and [new head coach] Ben Johnson and the Bears land the premier running back in this class?" Trapasso wrote.

That would force the Cowboys to either pivot to another player, which he believes will be Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, or move up the draft board and pick the running back before Chicago is on the clock.

Ashton Jeanty had a historic season in college

Ashton Jeanty's final year in college football was one for the ages. In 14 games, he rushed for 2,601 yards, the second-most in a season behind Barry Sanders, who holds the record with 2,628.

The Boise State sensation also found the end zone 29 times, becoming one of only 10 players in college football history to rush for that many in a season. His efforts weren't enough to win the Heisman but helped him climb up the draft board of every team that needs a running back.

New Bears coach Ben Johnson put a heavy emphasis on the run game during his time as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, using David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to wreak havoc. It's not a stretch to believe he would push Chicago to use the 10th overall pick to draft Ashton Jeanty.

