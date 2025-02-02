2025 NFL Mock Draft: Tom Brady's $6,700,000,000 franchise lands Ashton Jeanty with No. 6 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders could make an intriguing first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft. In his mock draft for NFL.com on Friday, draft analyst Eric Edholm predicts Pete Carroll will select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.

The Raiders enter the draft with 10 selections under new general manager John Spytek, who built an impressive core during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Spytek faces immediate pressure to find foundational talent for a roster lacking star power outside of tight end Brock Bowers.

"Pete Carroll blows up the draft!" Edholm wrote. "Why not? When everyone else is having trouble slotting Jeanty lower, I'll give him to the coach he was meant to play for."

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

Jeanty dominated college football in 2024 with explosive plays. He recorded runs of 50-plus yards in nine of 14 games, showcasing rare acceleration and open-field ability. His low center of gravity and wide base make him exceptionally difficult to tackle.

However, Jeanty's 2024 workload raises potential red flags. He logged 374 carries, including a grueling stretch of 279 rushes in his final nine games. Scouts also have concerns about ball security and pass protection techniques.

Raiders QB Situation complicates the draft picture of Ashton Jeanty

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

The Raiders' quarterback situation adds intrigue to this potential selection. Reports indicate that the Tennessee Titans favor Miami QB Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, leaving Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as the only other top QB prospect.

Las Vegas could pursue Sanders by trading up to Cleveland's No. 2 spot, jumping ahead of the QB-needy New York Giants. The Browns might welcome moving down while still landing elite prospects like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

If the Raiders address QB through free agency, Jeanty becomes a realistic option. His skillset matches the NFL's recent RB resurgence, highlighted by veterans like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs.

Jeanty trusts his blocking schemes and shows exceptional bursts when hitting holes. His combination of wiggle, power and speed creates consistent yardage even with subpar blocking.

The Raiders could also play it safe at No. 6, targeting Michigan standouts Mason Graham or Will Johnson. Dynamic receivers like Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan and Texas' Matthew Golden present additional options.

