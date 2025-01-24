2025 NFL playoff predictions: Breaking down NFL Conference Championship matchups, DFS picks and more

Some would say losing in the Super Bowl is the hardest way to end your season. I’ve always felt falling short in the conference championship game is much more of a gut punch. Just one game separates four teams from a date in New Orleans at Super Bowl LIX.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs preview: Will Patrick Maohomes head to anther Super Bowl clash?

The legend of Patrick Mahomes casts a long shadow over Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills teammates. Allen boasts a 4-1 record versus the Chiefs in the regular season. However, once the calendar flips to the postseason, he’s 0-3. This meeting in Arrowhead pits the Chiefs' stingy defense against the most balanced offensive attack the Bills have put forth in years.

Josh Allen ($7500 on DraftKings) was quiet in the Divisional round as a passer, but as Allen often does, he scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and finished with 19 fantasy points.

I always like Allen as an option for DFS, even if you play him “naked” (without any pass catchers). I simply don’t trust any of the Bills receivers outside of maybe Khalil Shakir ($5700) to be a consistent threat. They spread the ball around way too much for my liking in a DFS tournament where I need to pick who is going to catch the touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes ($6000), on the other hand, is very interesting as a stackable option. If I play Mahomes, who is the cheapest QB on the slate, I’m getting Travis Kelce ($6000) and Xavier Worthy ($5500) in the lineup as well. Worthy was the only Chiefs wide receiver to catch a pass last week. He’s likely to see six or more targets and a carry or two in what could be a high-scoring game.

Kelce is a no-brainer. Kelce has 34 targets over his last four games. Playoff Kelce is the Cheifs biggest weapon. Ride him.

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Elsewhere in the AFC game, I’d be wary of James Cook ($6900) against the Chiefs DST, who allows the fewest fantasy points to running backs. He’s touched the ball 43 times in two games. That’s great. What’s not is the fact that Josh Allen and Ray Davis can steal goalline work, and Ty Johnson is being used heavily on third downs.

Kareem Hunt ($5400) is a touchdown or bust play. For my money, he’s passed Isiah Pacheco on the depth chart. If KC is near the goalline, I’d expect Hunt to get the carries.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles preview: Can Jayden Daniels move past Eagles' complete defense?

Looking at the NFC, it’s hard to ignore just how good Jayden Daniels has played. His dual-threat capabilities make him tantalizing for DFS. At $7000, he’s hard not to click because you can stack him with Terry McLaurin ($6700) or my favorite Commanders, Zach Ertz ($6000) and Austin Ekeler ($5300). The Eagles have done a great job neutralizing McLaurin in their two prior meetings (6/70 yards total). So, I’m fading McLaurin in favor of cheaper options.

Much has been made of the Eagles' passing game (or lack of one). It’s not because Philly can’t throw the football. They just haven’t had to. That leads me to like Jalen Hurts ($6500) and his weapons, A.J. Brown ($6800), and DeVonta Smith ($5800).

The real question is the health of Hurts. His knee injury looked worse than it potentially is, and that could drive down his ownership. Hurts is someone who can easily stack rushing touchdowns thanks to the “Tush Push” that Philadelphia employs at the goal line. It’s that cheap TD upside and the chance that nobody else is on him that has me making Hurts lineups.

Brown saw 15 targets the last time these teams met in Week 16. If and when the Eagles throw the ball, Brown is getting looks.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

It’s obvious to want to play Saquon Barkley ($8600), but in a large field tournament, I’d build a lineup without him. Fade the field and save the money. If Barkley doesn’t score, it could be a 7-9-point day. You can make that up with Ekeler or James Cook. If I’m playing a 50/50 cash game, yes, I want Barkley on my side.

Lastly, I’m playing the Commanders defense ($2700). They can easily sack Jalen Hurts and force a fumble now that he’s playing on one leg. The Rams got to Hurts seven times last week. Hurts will simply take the sack instead of trying to make a hero play. Those points add up.

NFL Conference Championship Games Predictions:

Philadelphia 28 Washington 20

Kansas City 31 Buffalo 27

